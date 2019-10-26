TEWKSBURY — With two matches against MVC rival Dracut on tap for last week, the Tewksbury High Golf team knew what was at stake. Win both matches, and they would be MVC Division 2 co-champions along with Chelmsford. A split or worse, and they would have to settle for second place.
As it turned out, there would be no settling for the Redmen this season, as they rolled to a pair of victories, winning by a score of 20-0 on Tuesday in Dracut and coming back on Wednesday with another dominant performance, rolling to a 15.5-4.5 victory to clinch a share of the MVC title.
It is the second MVC Division 2 championship in a row for the Redmen, who won the title outright last season before splitting the crown with Chelmsford this season. With the two wins, they improved to 8-8 overall in the season, but more importantly they closed out their MVC Division 2 slate with a 7-1 mark. The Redmen are now 15-1 over the past two seasons in MVC Division 2 play.
On Tuesday at Hickory Hill Golf Course, the Redmen swept to victory with captains Anthony Pecci and Garrett Kingston each winning their matches, with Pecci wining 1-up and Kingston winning 4 & 2, while they took the four-ball match 2 & 1.
The duos of John Beatrice and Jake Nordstrom, along with Brady Lane and Sam White also each rolled to victory by 5-0 scores, leaving the final group of Campbell Pierce and Max Cummings to complete the shutout. They did so in impressive fashion with Pierce winning his Individual match 4&2 and Cummings winning 2&1, while they took the four-ball match by a score of 4&2.
"This was a very good match for us. Traditionally we're not always so great coming back from a weekend, especially a long weekend as it was this weekend, but everyone went out and worked to be better and came out today and played better than we usually do on a return day,” Sullivan said. “Everyone prepared themselves the way that they needed to and came out and took care of business today on the road.”
There was still work to be done for the Redmen however, as they returned how to Trull Brook Golf Course on Wednesday for a rematch with the Middies on Senior Day. With the league title on the line, Sullivan had all of his seniors in the starting lineup, and they rose to the occasion to come away with the big 15.5-4.5 victory.
Pecci and Beatrice teamed up for this one, and earned a 4-1 victory with Pecci winning 2&1 while Beatrice flatted his match and they earned a 1-up victory in the four-ball match. Meanwhile, Kingston and Nordstrom won their group by a score of 3-2, with Kingston winning his match 4&3, while they teamed up to win the four-ball match 2-up
On Senior Day, seniors Pierce and Cummings were back to together for this one, but instead of playing as the Redmen’s seven and eight players, they were playing at five and six. It hardly mattered, however, as they rolled to a 5-0 victory behind a 5 & 4 win by Pierce, a 2 & 1 win by Cummings and a 4 & 2 victory in the four-ball match to give the Redmen a 12-3 lead and clinch the match.
“This was a significant step up for them, but they still dominated,” Sullivan said.
In the final group, the Redmen paired senior Angelina Carew and junior Joe Pazyra. In Individual matches that both went to the final hole, Carew came away with a 1-up victory while Pazyra earned a hard fought flat in his match, and the duo combined to flat the four-ball match and give the Redmen the 15.5-4.5 victory and more importantly, the league title.
“It was great to have Angelina playing today as she's been a four-year member of our program, three of which were with the junior varsity team and this year being with the varsity team,” Sullivan said. “Angelina has consistently shown up for our program for all four years. She comes every day and works hard, works on her game, focuses and worked to continue to be better and better and that she did. I can't imagine how challenging it had to be for her to be the only female in our program throughout her four years, but that never deterred her.
“I can't say enough about her and how happy I was for her today, to be able to go out and win her match on Senior Day, on the last hole. It just represents her so much as she found herself behind in the match, yet she continued to fight, to battle, to hang in there and then on the last hole, she stepped up and won her match, which also helped the team be successful and win back to back MVC championships.”
The win itself was great for the Redmen of course, but the bigger story was of course winning the CAC title for the second year in a row. It was a goal the team had set for itself at the start of the year, and once they had accomplished it, the team captains, senior Garrett Kingston and junior Anthony Pecci, reflected on what it meant to the team to repeat as champions.
“It’s great to win the title again,” Kingston. “The seniors from last year set the bar pretty high, so for us to be able to step into their shoes and replicate what they did was pretty awesome.”
Pecci concurred, adding “We lost our top four players from last season, so we had to step it up to replace them, so it was very special to do that and to win some new additions to the team who really helped us win it.”
One of the things that made this year’s championship so special was the way the Redmen bounced back after a tough loss to Chelmsford a few weeks back. The Redmen had defeated the Lions fairly convincingly in their first matchup, but the loss in the rematch essentially cost the Redmen a chance at a second straight outright title.
The season could have gone one way or the other at that point. The Redmen could have sulked through the rest of the season, or they could regroup and focus on winning a share of the title. Obviously, the Redmen chose the latter.
“I really felt like after that match, we pretty much said there is nothing we can do about it, it is over, we have to put it behind us,” Kingston said. “All we can do is try and win out, and that’s what we did. It was great to see the way we responded to the pressure.”
Sullivan was proud of not only the way his team responded after the Chelmsford loss, but with their performance throughout the season.
“It was a really good season for us again this year. It's never easy replacing your top four players from the season before, and to live up to the expectation that has been set the past few seasons,” Sullivan said. “This group of players deserves a ton of credit as they all stepped up and stepped into new roles that they weren't accustomed to did so well.”
Pecci and Beatrice were a great example of this, moving from playing in the five and six spots last season to number one and two this season, while Kingston, Nordstrom, Pierce and Sam White all took turns playing in the seven and eight spots last season and suddenly found themselves in the lineup from the third to seventh spots this season. Meanwhile, Lane, Cummings, Carew and Pazyra all came from playing with the junior varsity team into significant roles with the team this season.
“On a lot of teams, players wouldn't ordinarily be able to step up and do what these players did. This is part of what has made this a very special group of players, in addition to them being another outstanding group of seniors both in and out of the classroom,” Sullivan said. “This whole group of seniors has shown excellent leadership and it has also been a significant reason for the team’s success. This group of players really gets along so well as people and you can see that everyday both in practice and in matches.
“The players have done a really good job of getting prepared for matches as well as post season play by going out and playing and preparing on courses that they don't play a lot. They deserve all of the credit and accomplishments that they have earned as a team and whatever individual results may come along as well."
As great as the league title was for Sullivan and the Redmen, he was even prouder of the way his players went about winning the title and representing their school.
“These seniors will be missed very much for all that they have brought to the program throughout their careers They have been good players, hard workers, very good students in the classroom and very good students and representatives of Tewksbury High School and the town of Tewksbury,” Sullivan said. “I applaud all of their efforts, commitment, leadership and representation that they have all made on behalf of our golf program and school in all of their activities. I wish them all the very best of luck and hope that they have enjoyed their time in the TMHS golf program.”
