WEST NEWBURY – When you play in the Merrimack Valley Conference, it's pretty difficult to qualify for the state tournament when you face the likes of Central Catholic, Andover, Billerica and Chelmsford on a nightly basis. The fact that the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team has done it 14 years in a row under the direction of head coach Mark Bradley is pretty remarkable.
On Thursday night, that post-season run ended in the Division 2 North Quarterfinal round. For the second year in a row, the Redmen were bounced by the No. 1 seed Pentucket Sachems.
Last year it came at the Tsongas Arena and Pentucket won two more games to win the state championship title. This time, the Sachems forced seven first quarter turnovers, got off to a 12-4 start and never looked back beating the No. 8 seed of Redmen, 41-25, in a jammed pack and very loud and small gymnasium.
Tewksbury ends the season with a 12-10 overall record which included 1-1 in the playoffs.
"I'm proud of the effort from these kids," said Bradley. "It's always tough to go into a small environment, a smaller gym and I wish we played a little bit better. If you want to look at their points all season long, we have held them to two of their lowest totals all season long with 36 and 41."
Pentucket came in as advertised – extremely quick, relentless defensive pressure, and they can shoot the three. The Sachems forced the seven turnovers – four in the first 90 or seconds of the game – and held the Redmen to just three field goals in the first half.
"The turnovers in the first half really hurt us," said Bradley. "It wasn't really their full-court pressure that was bothering us because it was distracting us, but once we broke it, we seemed to turn the ball right over. It was simple stuff with passes. We were forcing some (shots) and we couldn't get any rhythm going offensively.
"Pentucket was constantly pressuring us. I actually had members of our boys team come out and practice against us and simulate it the best we could, but that's a tough thing to try to set-up, especially if the kids are turning the ball over. They just would keep on coming and keep on coming. They were in foul trouble and they still kept coming and still were doing the things they wanted."
Pentucket led 12-4 after the first and after a Kiley Tibbetts lay-in after Tewksbury broke the full-court press, the Sachems responded with a 13-0 run to go up 25-6, before closing the half out ahead 30-11. Tewksbury senior Alli Wild, a four-time all-conference player, barely touched the ball in that first half – and in the game – ending with two points.
"No, we couldn't (get the ball to her)," said Bradley. "We had a good plan coming in. When we were able to get the ball into Alli, we knew that they were going to collapse and that would give other girls on our team some opportunities. It's frustrating for Alli, but she should understand that. It's basketball 101 – you're going to try to take away the opposing team's best player. But that's going to create opportunities for other kids and those kids weren't able to capitalize."
Trailing 30-11 at the break, the Redmen could have folded easily but instead they played a terrific second half. The teams ended up tied at 9-9 in scoring in the third quarter and then the Redmen outscored Pentucket 5-2 in a sloppy fourth, with the lone basket coming with about 12 seconds left.
"We gave up just nine points in the second half and just two points in the fourth quarter and that came with 12 seconds left. I had to my coaches what the halftime score was again because I couldn't believe we gave up just nine points," said Bradley.
Tewksbury opened the third quarter on a 7-1 start with baskets from Lexi Polimeno, Julia Cafferty and Tibbetts, which closed the gap to 13 but again Pentucket responded with an 8-0 run, with two of the baskets coming off of turnovers.
"It's one of those things were the first half did not go our way, but the second half we buckled down defensively, granted they weren't making their shots," said Bradley. "We were getting (more) rebounds, we were getting some better looks (with shots), and we also left a lot of points out there, missing some shots we normally make and we needed to make those baskets in order to win a game like this."
This game marked the end for three seniors – and three starters, Tibbetts, Cafferty and Wild (see related story).
"Kiley has been a two-year starter and three-year varsity player," said Bradley. "She's a good leader, she has real good knowledge of the game and we're going to miss her. She does awesome in school and she's just that perfect kid that you want to coach.
"Julia is another great kid. She has a great motor, she works hard, she is vocal and she tries to do the right thing. She's scrappy, she's a good defender, a good athlete and she's another really good kid who you would want on any team."
With three starters gone, that will leave the Polimeno sisters Lexi and Kati, as well as juniors Erin McIntrye, Mary Kate Callinan, Alyssa Marchelletta and sophomore Madison Stovesand, who all saw significant minutes on the floor, all returning.
"Erin McIntrye played really well tonight and better than she has in previous games," said Bradley. "She's a scrappy kid. She made some really nice moves to try to get the finish that we want, but wasn't able to convert on some of those. She works hard. Madison Stovesand is another one who works hard. She forced a few shots but she will be fine."
