METHUEN – When you lose 94 goals from a season ago, it's certainly not an easy task to start a new season pumping in five or six goals a night. But for the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls' hockey team, the message isn't 'you need to replace those 94 goals', it's much simpler than that: "improve each and every day."
Trailing by two goals to begin the third period – and having just two goals in five periods to begin the season – the Red Rangers rallied and found the back of the net twice. The two tallies came in the last six minutes of the game and in a span of 3:28 and helped the Red Rangers tie a strong Andover team, 3-3, in a MVC/DCL Division 1 contest played at Methuen High School before a solid crowd.
Before the season begun, the MIAA permitted each league to vote on whether or not they wanted to experiment with a new format, where tied games at the end of regulation would be carried over into a five minute, 4-on-4 situation and the MVC/DCL agreed to it, knowing that the outcomes in the overtime periods do not reflect the outcome of the original tie. This game went into that OT period and Andover scored just 1:21 into it, but again the result goes down as a 1-1 tie.
"Honestly, I was for it in the beginning but now that you're in it, it's pretty tough," said Red Rangers' head coach Sarah Oteri. "You play the whole game and you are exhausted, and then you have to play 4-on-4 where it doesn't count for anything. It's a new thing this year and they are just experimenting with it. Each league could choose to do it or not and we did. It's just tonight, we were all exhausted and it's not a state tournament game with a do-or-die situation and you are playing for a state championship, this counts for nothing, so now the question is do I want my top line out there completely exhausted or do I maybe not want to be put them on the ice? It's kind of tough."
Tewksbury/Methuen is now 0-0-2 to start the season, which included a 1-1 draw with Lincoln-Sudbury played last Wednesday.
"We were a little rusty and we didn't have that many (scoring) opportunities (against LS)," said Oteri. "We were a little rusty and didn't bury the chances that we did have, but I think tonight from that game, we are already better and that's awesome. We continue to want to get better everyday."
On Saturday night against Andover, the Red Rangers were down 1-0 midway through as Rose MacLean scored on a low wrist shot, but
Tewksbury/Methuen came back just 2:25 later as Lydia Pendleton put home a rebound off an initial shot taken by freshman Nikole Gosse, who got the assist, her first varsity point.
The teams were tied at 1-1 after the first but Andover struck for two goals in the second with Vanessa Pierni and Lilly Reeves finding the back of the net, the latter coming with 52 seconds left before the break.
"We were down two goals going into the third period and in the locker room we asked the girls 'what kind of team do you want to be'? And we wanted them to go out and show us and they went out and ended up tying the game and that was huge," said Oteri. "I'll take that kind of a tie over a win any day as it just shows what type of a team that we have. It was a great game and I thought we played great."
With about six minutes left in the game, Tewksbury was on the power play and were about go up two players with a delay penalty call. Before the whistles were blown, Madi Sjostedt scored on a floating wrister from the left point to make it 3-2.
Then with 2:28 left, and the draw to the right of the Andover goalie, Ryan Quinn won the face-off back to Jessica Driscoll, who from the left wall, took one stride in before sending a hard wrist shot through the five-hole for the game tying goal.
All in all the Red Rangers could muster only 18 shots on net, half coming in the final period.
"It's a struggle (offensively)," said Oteri. "We're getting opportunities so we just need to bare down and bury them. I'm proud and pleased that we are getting these opportunities, but we just have to figure out how to bare down and bury them. We are getting better everyday and that's what our mentality is right now. We just want to get better period by period, game after game."
In the tie vs LS, Pendleton score the lone goal an assist from Brenna Greene.
The Red Rangers are now off for a week before entertaining Longmeadow in a non-league game Saturday afternoon at 2 pm back at MHS, before hosting Franklin in another non-leaguer on Monday, Dec. 30th at 5:00 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.