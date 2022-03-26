This past weekend, former TMHS Baseball Coach Bob Ware, Sr., who had such a love for TMHS Athletics, passed away. This story, written by Rick Cooke, originally appeared in the Town Crier back in the May 28th, 2008 edition.
“I hate when it rains on Saturdays,” says Bob Ware, cringing ever so slightly on a typical New England cold, wind-blown, spring day of baseball. He hates that rain so much, because to Ware, Saturday means baseball from here to his winter retreat in Barefoot Bay, Florida.
The former Tewksbury High School varsity baseball coach is a diamond lifer, forever watching, studying and fine-tuning his love for the game. Now, many years removed from coaching Tewksbury to a Small School MVC Championship in 1988, he is back behind the backstop at Gary T. Strong Field, helping current TMHS manager Ron Drouin scout potential tournament opponents. Yes, Ware is back big time, and don’t you forget it. Listen up, and you will get a crash course in baseball from Tewksbury’s 69-year-old baseball emeritus.
“The only way you get better at this game is by playing it,” says Ware. “You make sure that if the kid is a pitcher, he doesn’t pitch too many innings.”
Ware knows a little something about pitching. A stocky, 5-10 right-hander in his days at Chelsea High School, Ware struck-out 19 batters in a 6-2 loss to Lowell in May of 1956. Lowell High School manager Stan Stoklosa years later praised the work of a hurler he got to see that day up-close-and personal. “After 24 years of coaching, I rate Bob Ware among the top three pitchers my teams ever faced during my tenure,” said Stoklosa.
Ware has made many baseball stops along the way before this spring, when he came back to Tewksbury after his fifth Florida winter to lend a hand to Drouin and his flock of high school players with college baseball playing potential. “He’s helping us to get some of our guys to talk to a couple of different schools in Florida. I’m actually putting the big guy to work, doing some advance scouting for us,” said Drouin. Good move, coach. Ware didn’t waste any time in helping Tewksbury gain an edge, producing a seven-and-one-half page report last week on Masconomet and North Andover.
This long-time Tewksbury guy has no regrets about leaving the baseball coaching fraternity, last coaching the Wakefield High School freshmen team in 1992. The man who once pitched both games of a doubleheader for Salem State College fills his days with clinics, college games and one-on-one time with some baseball legends not far from his winter-time retreat.
Hall of Famer gives back to the game
Ware loves the game of baseball so much, that after 30 years and four months of coaching and teaching (accounting, word processing, computer accounting) in places like Malden, Somerville and Chelsea, he likes nothing better than to talk baseball shop. He’s been around Tewksbury baseball (and adult softball) circles for what seems like forever, with stories and opinions on just about every aspect of a game that he loves.
“I was the one that told Fred Daley to start t-ball when I was on that youth baseball board,” says Ware. “He (Daley) said that it didn’t develop pitchers. I told him, first of all, the kids who pitch can’t get the ball over the plate, and then if the pitcher gets the ball over the plate, the kid can’t hit it anyway. Then, you have some coach telling the kids to take two strikes. Ten years later, when they started losing kids to soccer, they started t-ball.”
Ware on baseball. Listen and learn, people, for there is plenty more where that came from, and Ware has the baseball knowledge teamed with a fearless desire to tell it to anyone willing to listen.
Ware is the proverbial baseball sponge, as early in his coaching career he was more than willing to learn every nuance of the game, especially when it came from someone like the late Red Sox legend Ted Williams. Many years ago, Ware coached for three summers at the Ted Williams Camp, and he has the photo of the slugger with him and young son Bob to prove it.
He brought all of that legendary baseball info with him to Malden, where he coached for 11 years in the tough Greater Boston League. When he got the Tewksbury job in 1983, Ware came from the baseball school of tough wins, and wasn’t shy about letting the Tewksbury kids know that baseball was something more than an activity that you kill time with while waiting for the senior prom. His style may have ruffled a few feathers, but like any man with an ounce of pride, Ware never backed off, earning respect from anyone with a baseball brain years later. The veteran manager never took kindly to mental or fundamental mistakes. The ‘new’ guy on the block (Drouin) is cut from the same mold.
Ware’s best season in Tewksbury
Ware remembers his 1988 Tewksbury team as the best of the bunch. That squad won the MVC Small School Championship led by the pitching of Peter Frend. That spring, Tewksbury was dominated by pitching, and for the most part, the players paid attention to Ware’s baseball way of the world. The results that season pleased the manager.
The Redmen finished that regular season at 16-4 and won two games in the tournament before dropping a tough 9-8 game to Swampscott in the North Semifinals. That spring the Redmen impressed with MVC wins over Lowell, Andover and Central Catholic. Maybe Ware’s message was finally taking hold in Tewksbury.
It also helped that Ware had an all-scholastic catcher in Chris Mader, who went on to play some in the Chicago White Sox system. Outfielder Scott DeVivo was also a fine player for the Redmen that season. Other solid players for Tewksbury that season were first-baseman Jay Rideout (all-conference) and Neil Olson (2B-DH) along with infielder Jeff Smith.
Desire a big part of this game
“I can teach you baseball, but I can’t teach you the desire to play the game,” says Ware. “I used to hate it when I put more into the game than the kids.” That desire to Ware, means learning to play the game the right way. “My first year here, we had played three games and I still had five kids showing up wearing sneakers. I told them, anybody that doesn’t have spikes by Monday isn’t playing.”
If he had to find a way to get a kid some dough for the right equipment, he would. Ware was all about winning, and his love for baseball comes through even today. When he could be lounging on a beach somewhere, he’s out finding a game.
“I still love the game. I still love watching it,” he says. “Ron is a good coach, and he’s got very dedicated kids, and that’s what wins ballgames.”
A kid in a baseball candy store
Ware shows up at a TMHS varsity game against Billerica with a scrapbook and photos of some of his baseball teachers and idols. He is ten-years-old again, pulling out photos of himself with Duke Snider. Tom Lasorda, Frank Robinson and Steve Garvey. Former Dodger great Ron Peranowski showed Ware how to throw different pitches as Sandy Koufax and Tommy John made the rounds talking to prospects at Vero Beach, Florida, the Dodgers’ spring training home for the past 60 years.
Ware is not all baseball-business, there is plenty of joy there, especially when he is sharing the child-like awe of having his photo snapped with some greats of the game. “I showed Frank Robinson the picture of me and Ted Williams, and he told me that Ted couldn’t hit the curve ball,’ says Ware. Inside stuff for a guy who can’t get enough baseball.
This is all great therapy for Ware, who in 1992 had a foot-and-a-half of his colon removed after a bout with cancer. For five winters now, he has spent six months just 22 miles north of where the Dodgers train. He leaves in October, comes home for Christmas, and is back in Tewksbury by the first week in May. Like baseball clockwork, Ware was there for the Dodgers’ final spring in their Vero Beach home. He combines the fun and the kid-stuff with baseball learning sessions, taking in at least eight spring training games, some college contests, and a couple of clinics before heading north.
Plenty of time for family
Ware makes sure that you know how supportive and understanding his family has been for his love of baseball, and his recovery from an illness that would scare the best of us. His son Bob, 40 has coached and taught in Tewksbury for many years, and when his dad was toughing out a loss during his time in Tewksbury, the younger Ware put it all in perspective at precisely the right moment.
“I was taking Bobby to pick up some hockey equipment one night after we had lost,” remembers the dad. “I was quiet, and Bobby asked me what I was thinking about, and I told him about just how we had lost that day. I said, I can’t stop thinking about it. Bobby told me, what’s there to think about — you lost 11-3, and you only got three hits’. He was a lot smarter than me.”
From that moment on, it’s safe to say that the senior Ware began to get just a little more joy out of the game of baseball.
These days, when Ware is not watching baseball he of course takes time for his considerable brood and Corinne, his wife of 42 years. Son Bob has three youngsters — Alyssa (12 years old), Jessica (10) and Erica (6). They all list sports like hockey, softball, gymnastics and soccer as their games of choice. Can baseball be far behind with a grand-dad like Ware?
Daughter Shannon helps her dad fill that little baseball void with her six-year-old son Devon. Bob was leaving the TMHS’ game to throw batting practice to Devon, a baseball up-and-comer with the minor league Cardinals in Tewksbury. Shannon’s younger son Ty (two years old) better be watching, because a sponge ball and bat are probably just two of the things on his Christmas list. Oldest daughter Kathi has a three-year-old son, Sean, so the lineup is complete for Ware, who isn’t shy about busting his buttons over his family.
Ware has left a baseball legacy combined with a genuine love of family in Tewksbury. The seasons may change, and the weather around here might not always be baseball-ready, but Bob Ware’s love of the game has never wavered. Opinionated, brash, never politically correct, but always wearing his baseball heart on his sleeve. Guys like this are hard to find these days. In Tewksbury, you can find one in Bob Ware.
