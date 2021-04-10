Over the course of this winter season, we started a series looking past at the best winter sports teams in TMHS history. Previous stories have been done on the 1989 wrestling team, the three consecutive TMHS Boys Hoop team in the mid 1970s, the 1974-'75 boys hockey season, the wrestling teams from 1975-'76 and '76-'77, the 1982 Girls Basketball team, the Boys Indoor and Outdoor Track teams of the mid 1990’s, the 1995 state champion TMHS Boys Hockey team, the 2018 state finalist Tewksbury/Methuen girls’ hockey team and below is the stories from the sectional semi-final and final games from the 2019 TMHS Girls Basketball team’s season. The two stories, appeared in the March 13th, 2019 edition of the Town Crier.
LOWELL — In the months of January and February, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls’ basketball team played the best brand of basketball seen by any team in years and decades. The Redmen had some monumental wins and finished the regular season with 17, as well as the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 Championship title, while going undefeated against MVC D2 opponents and 8-0 on the road.
Tewksbury carried that six-game winning streak into the state tournament, easily getting past Saugus, before barely beating Melrose in an absolutely thrilling game played last Wednesday before the home crowd.
That win put the team into Saturday’s sectional final, at the Tsongas Arena against the six-time sectional champions of Pentucket Regional.
In this battle, the Sachems were too fast, too strong on defense, forcing a total of 27 turnovers, which played a significant part in the No. 1 seed coming away with a 56-45 victory over the No. 2 seed Redmen.
While Pentucket’s defense was ferocious throughout all four quarters, Tewksbury was only able to put together one strong quarter of play, while struggling in all facets of the floor in the other three. While the Redmen didn’t play their best in this one game, it certainly doesn’t take away the fact that this 2018-’19 team made program history, reaching the Final-8 of the state, something that no other team has done in program history.
The 1982 team finished unbeaten in the regular season, but was defeated in the sectional semi-finals to finish 20-1.
“I’m proud of the girls, making it to the sectional final,” said Tewksbury head coach Mark Bradley. “We have accomplished so much as a team this year. It stinks right now, but it is what it is and there’s nothing we can do about it now.
“We were 8-0 on the road during the regular season, we were undefeated against MVC (Division 2 teams), we won the (MVC Division 2) league (title), so there’s so many positives from this season that we can build on.”
From the start of the game, Tewksbury could never get a flow going offensively. The Redmen turned the ball over 12 times in the first half and many came on sloppy passes. The team finished 13-for-43 from the field, including 8-for-24 from the three-point line. Junior center Ali Wild barely touched the ball all game and ended up with zero points.
On the other side, Tewksbury struggled on defense as well as Pentucket seemed to always find either a player open down low, or would sink a big three-pointer.
“We didn’t play well,” said Bradley. “We played our best in that second quarter. We moved the ball a little bit better. We had some missed opportunities.
“In that first quarter and you expect to have some jitters. We had a couple of defensive breakdowns in the first quarter and they ended up hitting a pair of three-pointers and that put us down 9-0, but we did battle back which this team has done all year.
“Ultimately, I think the turnover situation just mounted up on us. (Pentucket) definitely has a little bit more depth than us. I don’t think this game was officiated the best. You would expect it to be more balanced, but it is what it is. I tip my cap to Pentucket, they are really good.”
Pentucket stormed out to that 9-0 lead to open the game, forcing Bradley to call a timeout with 4:12 left in the first. After that, the Redmen seemed to settle down a bit and got into somewhat of a groove offensively, but still trailed by ten after the first.
In the final four minutes of the first quarter and the entire second, Tewksbury converted nine field goals, including four treys. Erin Gallella got that trend started late in the first and it followed early in the second as Haley Mignon added two and Julia Cafferty added another cutting it down to a four-point deficit. The three from Mignon and Cafferty came in a 56-second span, and twice, the Sachems responded with deep shots of their own.
“We have been down like that in other situations (in previous games) and had battled back,” said Bradley. “We were down against Central Catholic. We have come back in other games and we knew that we could, but ultimately we just made one too many mistakes. We kept turning the ball over. I think it may have been more fatigue wise, but (Pentucket) just keep coming after us.
“It’s tough to get acclimated to this gym, shooting wise, but I did think that we hit some threes to sort of get us back into it. When we did, they would answer with another three or two. We really couldn’t get that (defensive) stop that we needed.”
Tewksbury trailed 23-19 with 5:31 left in the half and the deficit basically stayed within the 4-5 point range over the next few minutes. Mignon scored on an impressive athletic basket, going up-and-under with 2:09 left, cutting it to three, before Pentucket led 31-27 at the break.
In the third quarter, Pentucket’s defense held Tewksbury to two field goals and a total of six points as the lead went back to nine at 42-33.
Again the Redmen made a small run to open the fourth behind three-pointers by Lexi Polimeno and Cafferty cutting it to five, but the Sachems followed with several big defensive stops, while driving to the basket, forcing Tewksbury to foul.
Pentucket finished the game scoring their final nine points from the line, finishing 21-for-34, whereas Tewksbury was just 7-for-12.
Lizzie Gallella led the way for Tewksbury with 15 points, while Mignon added ten and Erin Gallella finished with nine. Wild was immense defensively with seven blocks and also had five rebounds, all despite being in foul trouble.
“We couldn’t get couldn’t Ali going (offensively),” said Bradley. “(Pentucket) packed it in pretty good on her (in the low post). Their players really moved their feet well and that’s how you want to play man-to-man defense. I think our kids do too, but not as intense as their kids do.”
Six seniors will now graduate and move on from the program including starters, Erin and Lizzie Gallella and Haley Mignon, as well as role players Bella DeRoche, Briana Walker and Christine Santos.
SEMI-FINAL WIN VS MELROSE
You could tell from the opening tip-off, that this would be a classic. And indeed it was.
Last Wednesday night, two terrific high school basketball teams went head-to-head, both playing fantastic for all 32 minutes. There were 21 lead changes and ten other times when the game was tied.
Players from both teams putting everything they had in order to help their team come away with the win and reach the Tsongas Arena.
Behind a clutch three-pointer by junior Ali Wild with 1:58 left and then a huge defensive rebound along with a defensive steal with 2.6 seconds left by senior Haley Mignon, the No. 2 seed Tewksbury Redmen edged out the No. 3 seed Melrose Marauders, 52-49, in a Division 2 North sectional semi-final game played at a packed house at TMHS.
Certainly Tewksbury’s 19th and final victory of the season culminates in what the team has been about all season long — playing passionate, team oriented ball.
Leading by those three points with 5.8 seconds left, Melrose called a timeout. Head Coach Mark Bradley kept the instructions pretty simple telling his players not to foul and not to give up a potentially tying three-point buzzer shot.
Mignon came up with the Dennis Johnson type steal, which put the game away and allowed the Redmen players to celebrate as they made program history at the time.
“What a great feeling it is (to advance to the sectional final) and I’m sort of in shock right now,” said Bradley. “It was just such a back-and-forth game. Lizzie (Gallella) was able to have such a phenomenal first half. I’m just so proud of this group.
“We have been in so many of these types of games that have gone the other way, and for once it finally paid off for us. We made some key stops, we made some key turnovers at the right situations. We have been through so much this year, so we’re all just going along this ride right now.”
Mignon came up huge time after time during the final few minutes of the game. After sitting out a bit because of foul trouble, she came back with 2:59 left in the game and Tewksbury up by two.
Thirty-four seconds later and up by one, she was able to get her fingers on the ball which caused a turnover and eventually led to Wild’s three-pointer. That followed with a huge defensive rebound with 19.6 seconds left off a Melrose missed shot, which led Lizzie draining both of her free throws with 11 seconds left. Six seconds later was the steal and the hard-earned victory.
Tewksbury and Melrose were tied at 13 after the first quarter before Tewksbury had a slim two-point lead at the break, ending the second with Erin Gallella converting on a free throw and her sister Lizzie nailing a jumper.
In the third quarter, the biggest lead for either team was three and that came after Mignon hit a three-pointer with 3:18 left in the third. Melrose ended up converting three field goals the rest of the way to go up by two after the third.
The Marauders held on to that two-point lead through the first three minutes of the fourth, before Wild hit two free throws, followed by an incredible athletic up-and-under move by Mignon from underneath the basket and the Redmen were up by two with 4:08 left. The teams traded baskets, and Melrose hit one free throw to make it 47-46, setting up Wild’s three-pointer and the dramatics thereafter.
“They were able to get some shots and it got their rhythm going and we really had to persevere through that,” said Bradley. “I think we were down by three or four and it was back-and-forth. Lizzie hit some shots and she just had a phenomenal, phenomenal first half.”
Lizzie Gallella was indeed phenomenal in the first half scoring 15 of her game high 21 points, while Wild added 12, Mignon and Erin Gallella with 9 each.
