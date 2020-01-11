BOSTON – On Friday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys indoor track-and-field team participated in the second of three MVC Dual Meet series, which has every team facing off against the rest of the league in one joined meet.
The Redmen ended up 2-8 on the day, beating Chelmsford 68-32 and Dracut 62-35, but were defeated by Haverhill 59-41, Lawrence 51.50-47.50, Lowell 84-16, Methuen 52-48, North Andover 69-31, Andover 54-46, Central Catholic 75-25 and Billerica 65-35.
Tewksbury is now 4-4 in the small school division and 5-15 overall. The Redmen trail Haverhill by one win for second place in the MVC Division 2 standings heading into Thursday's dual meet finale.
Senior Zach LaLonde once again had the best showing as he finished second in the league in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.78. He was once again behind Lowell's Samuel Mutiso, arguably the best in the state and arguably the top hurdler in all of New England.
Only two other individuals placed within the top ten spots with Thomas Barinelli, who was tied for fourth in the high jump clearing 5-0 and was eighth in the long hump at 19-05.50 and Gustavo Tizzotti, who was sixth in the two-mile at 10:22.64.
The 4x200 relay team was fifth at 1:36.33 and the 4x400 relay team was tenth at 3:56.49.
Alex Lacerda was 10th in the 55-meter dash at 6.95 seconds and was also tied for 23rd in the high jump clearing 5-0. Nick Polimeno was also 10th in the 600 running at 1:31.15.
Four individuals competed in multiple events. Trevor Trodden was 20th in the long jump at 16-09.50, 38th in the 55-meter dash at 7.43 and 56th in the 300 at 45.83. Derek Munroe finished 22nd in the 55-meter hurdles at 9.42 and was 33rd in the 300 at 40.36 seconds.
Nick Johnston placed 23rd in the long jump at 15-11 and was also 38th in the 55-meter hurdles at 10.57 seconds. Finally, Jake Pelletier was 43rd in the 300 at 42.37 and 57th in the 55-meter dash at 7.78 seconds.
In the other running events, starting with the dash, Neftali Mercedes was 16th at 7.00, Alex Arborgast was 19th at 7.11 and Hugo Melo dos Santos was 47th at 7.56 seconds. In the 300, Zach Daigle was 40th at 41.24 and was followed by Eric Impink, who was 46th at 42.56. Tyler Paulding competed in the 600 and was 20th at 1:39.36.
In the 1,000 meters, Patrick Killion was 28th at 3:08.92 and was followed by Nick Alvarado, who was 33rd at 3:12.16. In the mile, Cam Gondola crossed the finish line first for the Redmen as she was 18th at 5:08.24 and was followed by Zachary Connolly, who was 24th at 5:12.87, Josh Linnehan, who was 27th at 5:17.35 and Alek Cranston, who was 38th at 5:37.81.
Finally, Will Andella was 14th in the two-mile at 10:59.19 and Lovens Lamousnery was 18th in the 55-meter hurdles at 9.16.
In the shot put, Liam Cafferty was 14th with a heave of 38-10.25 and was followed by Alex Boudreau, who was 16th at 38-07, Connor Moynihan, who was 24th at 36-10 and Patrick Powers, who was 31st at 33-08.
