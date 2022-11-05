TEWKSBURY - Last year, we discovered Tewksbury High field hockey player, Katerina Schille, after the sophomore scored four goals in one game. It was one of the highlights of the year for the Redmen.
This year, Tewksbury as a whole is playing better field hockey, and Schille has been in the middle of the action as the team's leading scorer, both in goals and assists.
The highlight of this year, thus far, occurred last Wednesday when Schille's hat trick allowed the Redmen to rally from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 victory over Dracut, and qualifying Tewksbury for the tournament for the first time since 2019.
Last year, Schille was not impressed with her four goals, she was happy her team won and that her feat got her teammates excited.
This fall, Schille's scoring has her teammates beyond excited, because the Redmen are headed to the MIAA D3 State tournament, which begins on Thursday (6 p.m.) against Fitchburg. Her attitude towards personal stats remains the same.
"I don't care about the hat trick, I'm just glad we won," said Schille. "It was just a good game, and I'm glad we were able to get the win."
Schille has 11 goals and 17 assists on the season, with most of the assists coming in the first half of the season, and all of the goals coming in the second half of the season. Schille was a forward the whole season, but she was flexible enough, and athletic enough to add some midfield play to her work on the field.
"There's no question, Kat is the best and she can do anything when it comes to field hockey," said her coach, Jamie Bruno. "She's been a forward for us the whole time, but we've had her drop back a little bit and distribute the ball more, get it to other people. Her stick skills are outstanding and she is able to make the other players better."
After last year's team won only four games, Tewksbury had a new coach this year in Bruno, and a mostly brand new team, with only six players returning, including herself and junior goalie Avery Della Piana, both returning league all-stars.
"I was a little hesitant, a little nervous, almost, coming into the season," said Schille, of entering the season with her third coach in three years, and with only five other returning players, besides her. "We lost 14 seniors from last year, almost all of them started."
As training camp got underway in August, Schille began to see the potential for the Redmen under Bruno's guidance.
"We started practicing, and Bruno showed a lot of dedication even though she hasn't played the sport, or had much exposure to the sport," said Schille. "She was very committed, pushed us very hard. We all pushed each other hard at practice, feeding off each other, and that did a lot of good."
Tewksbury lost its first couple of games, but then the Redmen went on a three-game winning streak, including twin 5-0 victories over Bedford and Dracut. The funny thing was that none of the goals were scored by Schille, who was operating as a playmaker.
"We struggled a little bit at the start of the year, getting the ball up the field," said Schille. "That's basically what I did and I assisted on a lot of goals. I think that is just as important as scoring, because I was getting it to my teammates and they were getting the job done. It was perfect."
The three-game winning streak gave the Redmen a lot of confidence, and the belief that they just might win enough games to get into the tournament.
Around the middle of the season, sophomore Erin Costello stepped up and took over in the midfield around the midpoint of the season, and that turned on the switch for Schille to start scoring goals, and she really went on a roll, scoring 11 goals in about half a season, to go along with her 17 assists.
"Erin started helping out in the midfield, and started growing as a player," said Schille. "I was able to move it up the field a little bit more and get some goals, which was cool."
Schille went from scoring no goals for half the season, to scoring in bunches, including four multi-goal games.
"I just feed off of these games and sometimes I really get into it," said Schille, of her goal-scoring outbursts. "I work hard and it just happens, which is fun."
Tewksbury still needed to win that last game at Dracut, or the team's goals would have been snatched away from them.
"We started playing and I was like, 'Guys, let's pick it up a bit,'" said Schille, as the Redmen fell behind, 2-0 in the first quarter. "We were all struggling a little bit. It was a little sad on the bus ride there because it was the last game, and then they scored a goal, and then they scored again."
Fortunately there was a lot of time left in the game to make up for the early shortcomings. Schille getting Tewksbury on the scoreboard before halftime was extremely helpful.
"Halftime came along and we were pumping each other up," said Schille. "I tied it up around halftime so I thought we would be okay. Everyone take a deep breath, we would be good."
The Redmen would be okay, but then time began to become a factor, and that's when Schille completed her hat trick, giving her team the lead with three minutes left.
"That was cutting it a little close," said Schille. "It was good though. I was very happy and everyone was excited we were able to pull out that win."
"She's a very humble athlete," said Bruno, of Schille. "She's very laid back, selfless and plays her game very well. She's in a league all by herself, in my opinion."
Tewksbury will be looking to play with great energy, and looking for points (goals or assists) from Kat Schille in Thursday's tournament opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.