TEWKSBURY/WILMINGTON – Lucky for Craig Turner and his staff, they get to prepare and play the Division 3 North Sectional Champions for the third straight year.
"It's an old habit and I'm getting used to this," he said with a laugh.
In the first two meetings, the 2017 Redmen – which lost in the D3 state semi-final game – defeated Wilmington, 28-0. Last year, on arguably one of the coldest Thanksgiving mornings in many, many years, the Redmen dominated an extremely young Wildcats' team, 43-0, and then went on to lose in the Super Bowl.
This year, Tewksbury comes into the game at 9-2, had an eight-game winning streak snapped on Saturday by an outstanding Duxbury team, 35-6, in the D3 state semi-final game.
Turner was asked two days before the Redmen's loss about the differences between the 2017, '18 and '19 Tewksbury teams.
"This year's team is different than the last two," said Turner. "It's very different. Three years ago, my first year here, that team with (Brandon) Winn and those guys, they were a different team. I think they were much more physical than this group, but I think this group can beat you in more ways. I think last year's team was an excellent, excellent group. I was a big fan of (former quarterback Jay) Connolly and what he did. (Current QB Ryne) Rametta has looked more and more like him as the weeks have gone on. I think he's going to be a very special player.
"Then the X-factor is Shane Aylward. They have played so long without him, you almost forget about him and he's probably the best player in the Merrimack Valley Conference."
Wilmington (4-6) hasn't beaten Tewksbury since 2009, meaning a loss on Thursday and the 'Cats could go 0-for-10 in the decade. The Wildcats are still relatively young, but are healthy and much more experienced that last year's team.
This year's roster can make things happen on offense with the likes of duo QB's freshman Joe McCauley and Christian Robarge, as well as running back Bailey Smith, who needs 121 yards to get to 1,000, while up-and-coming receivers Marcello Misuraca and Gavin Erickson have shown glimpses of brilliance.
"I saw Wilmington a bit in the summer, and they have good, quick speed and (now) it looks like they have a little bit better team speed than (last year)," said Tewksbury head coach Brian Aylward. "Two years ago they had (Tyler) Roberts and all of those guys (and they had real good team speed). I have seen them mostly on film this year, because of our schedule, but I know they have the young kid (Joe McCauley) and when you have a young kid in at quarterback, that usually means that their progression happens fast, so everytime out, generally, they are going to get better and better.
"They have had the extra week of rest and our guys are banged up, so regardless who we play, it's going to be a challenge for us."
Wilmington's season has been up and down. Not counting the Endowment Game loss to Billerica, Wilmington lost its first three games of the season, including a sloppy one to Woburn, before two teams who are currently heading to the Super Bowl themselves, Bishop Fenwick and Melrose, who were simply too powerful for the 'Cats.
After that, the team rebounded and picked up two great wins over Watertown and Burlington, before falling in their final two league games against an outstanding Stoneham team, and then Wakefield.
In the consolation rounds, Wilmington picked up wins over Saugus and Gloucester, before falling to Lynnfield, despite a strong comeback bid.
"I thought Wilmington looked really good against Lynnfield," said Aylward. "I had heard that Lynnfield was really good all season and I had heard that they had some pretty talented kids, including the quarterback. Wilmington did a good job and I thought they looked quick – their running back was quick, the young quarterback made some real good throws and then the Robarge kid came in (and did well).
"Wilmington looks a lot more assignment based up front (on the offensive and defensive lines) and it looked a little different (than years past) and it looks like that group is getting more accustomed to what Coach (Turner) is trying to do. It just looked cleaner, and the same thing with the Gloucester game, with what I saw on film.
"I know Wilmington played that Lynnfield team real tough and a lot of people had been saying that Lynnfield was going to go all of the way. Wilmington was right with them the entire time."
For Wilmington to have any chance in this Turkey Day game, it will have to hold onto the ball. This season, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 23 times with 14 fumbles and 9 interceptions and on the other side of the ball, stop a potent offense that has Rametta at QB and a handful of talented running backs and pass catchers including Kyle Darrigo, Shane Aylward, Tyler Keough, Danny Fleming and Kalu Olu, who have combined to score 28 rushing touchdowns and six receiving scores.
Wide receiver Nolan Timmons and tight ends Owen Gilligan and Richard Markwarth have also combined for six additional scores.
Moreover, special teams will play a major role. Shane Aylward returned to action on Saturday and he has returned three kick-off returns for TDs this season, however, Wilmington has a tendency of not kicking the ball deep, so it'll be 'pick your poison' in this case and both cases really are not ideal situations.
Tewksbury is coming off a tough loss on Saturday, meaning the team will be playing two emotional games in a matter of six days.
"Emotionally is one thing and we tried to handle that (after the Duxbury loss) and these guys now understand that there's no time to lick your wounds. You have to lick your wounds quickly and get back on the horse and get after it. We're only going to have a couple of days of practice, so we're going to need to fix some mental mistakes that we may have had (against Duxbury)," said Aylward.
Turner knows that his team will have its hands full with a deep and talented Tewksbury squad, and said that his team has to be ready to go both physically and mentally from the opening kick-off until the final whistle.
"I have seen them quite a few times live and on film," he said. "They are very good, obviously. The thing that amazes me about them mostly is just how tough they are, not necessarily physical wise but as much as they are mentally."
