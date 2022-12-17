BILLERICA - Forgive the Shawsheen Tech wrestling team if it’s a little slow out of the starting gate.
After all, 11 out of the team’s 14 starters were members of the Ram football team that just finished its season on Dec. 2 with an appearance in the Div. 5 state championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
“We’re still trying to get all of the boys to where their weights are,” laughed Doug Pratt, the football team’s offensive coordinator and the head wrestling coach at Shawsheen. “We’re all mixed up a little bit. We’ve only had four or five days of practice.”
Shawsheen didn’t look all that mixed up at Salem, N.H.’s Blue Devil Classic last weekend, placing fourth out of 18 teams.
The Rams had five wrestlers place in the top four including two champions.
Sophomore Sid Tildsley of Billerica won the championship at 138-pounds, his second straight time taking first place at the tournament. Freshman James Tildsley also was a winner, taking first at 132-pounds. James won the tournament last year in Salem as an eighth grader at Billerica High.
At 145 pounds, junior Caleb Caceres of Billerica took second place.
Junior Austin Malandain of Billerica was a third-place finisher at 220 pounds and Dante Graziano of Tewksbury took home fourth place at 106 pounds.
Shawsheen, who had 48 athletes come out for the team, is once again a big favorite to be in the mix for the Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship, the state vocational crown and to make deep runs in the postseason events.
“Our team goals are to win the CAC league title and vocational state title,” Pratt said. “We also want to be competing for a Div. 1 sectional and Div. 1 state title at the end of the year. We have a lot of good returning starters, with some of our experienced backups from last year, and a great group of freshmen. We are looking for bigger and better things this year. We need a couple of weeks and then we’ll be in a little bit of form, but we’re really young. We only have one senior in the starting lineup.”
Last year, Sid Tildsley, James Tildsley, Caceres and sophomore Brayton Carbone all won state titles for the Rams and are all back on the mat. Tildsley and Carbone were the first-ever freshman state champs at Shawsheen.
Tildsley finished 60-0 and ended the year with a New England title at 132 pounds.
Carbone and Caleb Caceres also reached New Englands last year.
At the Div. 1 state tournament, Tildsley and Carbone were champions and Caceres added a third-place performance at 138. Tildsley also won the all-state tourney while Carbone was fifth and Caceres was seventh.
As a team, the Rams were state vocational champions last year and finished second in the league to Whittier Tech, falling by one point in the dual meet between the schools. In the Div. 1 state tournament, Shawsheen was fifth.
Other returners for Shawsheen this year are sophomore Elijah LeFevere of Tewksbury, senior Ben Gooltz, junior Jack Clifford, junior Jake Metcalf, sophomore Cullen Walsh of Wilmington, junior Tom Cormier, senior Troy Warwick of Tewksbury, junior Kevin Ippolito, junior Tyler Mantey of Tewksbury, sophomore Matthew Fricke, junior Michael Sullivan, junior Jason Scaringer of Tewksbury, sophomore Anthony Miller, senior Derek Musgrave, junior AJ Canadas, junior Damian Ortiz of Tewksbury, junior John Bishop and senior Paul Kilfoyle.
The Rams also welcome several newcomers including freshman Ethan Caceres, sophomore Conner Fitzgerald, sophomore Joe Menkello, junior Zack Blonigen, freshman Nathan Malandain, freshman Cole Brown, freshman Dominic DiCenso of Wilmington, freshman Dante Guisti, freshman Logan Holmes of Tewksbury, freshman Jake Giordano, freshman Jordan Murphy, freshman Hanna Mantey, freshman Ava Brothers of Tewksbury, freshman Gavin Gianotti and freshman Ryan Jordan.
Upcoming action for Shawsheen included a Wednesday dual meet against Essex/Masconomet Regional in Billerica and a Saturday trip to Wilmington for the annual Sons of Italy tournament.
The Rams face Whittier on Jan. 11 at Haverhill.
