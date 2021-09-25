TEWKSBURY – For the first time in two years, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys and girls cross-country teams held their annual 'Bob MacDougall Invitational Meet' which features a large number of teams from all over, who participate in varsity, JV and Freshmen races, all 3Ks, which is a tad bit shorter than two miles.
The Tewksbury girls held out a few varsity runners but most of the team competed, finishing ninth overall out of 13 teams. Lincoln-Sudbury was the winner, followed by Melrose, Methuen, Gr. Lowell, Central Catholic, Parker Charter, Winchester, Andover and then it was Tewksbury, Malden Catholic, Dracut, Gr. Lawrence and North Andover.
Senior Molly Cremin had an excellent performance as she was fifth overall with a time of 12:12.
“The last time Molly raced a 3K was in 2019 and she ran 13:19, so this was a significant improvement from then. She also had the opportunity to race against a couple of her friends from running camp this summer, which was fun,” said coach Fran Cusick.
Coming in behind her included Olivia Millspaugh (25th at 13:40), Elyse O'Leary (46th at 14:03), Maisan Nguyen (91st at 16:11), Erica Hinkle (100th at 16:57) and Skye Tambi (118th at 20:14).
“Erica Hinkle had a good day for us out there. She has been providing good leadership to our crew this season as a veteran presence,” said Cusick.
In the freshmen race, Tewksbury had four competitors, all eighth graders as Riley Stevenson was 10th at 14:35, followed by Teagan Claycomb, who was 18th at 15:08, Cassie Berry, who was 30th at 16:40 and Emily Watkins, who was 44th at 19:52.
“We have a solid crew of middle schoolers that joined the team a couple weeks ago after we were granted an MIAA waiver. Today, Riley Stevenson and Teagan Claycomb had outstanding races. Riley has already done a couple races for us and she scored a medal by finishing in tenth place in the freshmen race. It was Teagan it was her first ever cross-country race and she had an excellent race, running 15:07 and finishing 15th out of about 50 athletes. A shout out to our other two eighth graders that competed today, Cassie Berry and Emily Watkins, for completing their first high school races.”
Boys Team
Only two boys competed in the varsity race as Nick Alvarado was 17th at 10:26 and Alek Cranston was 32nd at 11:22. In the JV race, Nick Polimeno was 27th at 12:09.
In the Freshmen Race, Tewksbury finished 7th as a team led by eighth grader Steven Oppedisano, who was 18th at 12:21. He was followed by all freshmen including Njila Lantum (53rd, 13:36), Evan Festa (56th at 13:43), David Bourque (88th at 15:41), Deven Ricci (90th, 16:05) and Edison Sok (91st, 16:12).
“The highlights of the day came from Nick Alvarado and Steven Oppedisano. Nick continues to work hard and I know he is thriving under the pressure of being our team's number one guy. He loves the sport of running and works hard every single day. Steven is very talented and still very new so it will be fun to watch how much he improves by the end of the season,” said head coach Peter Fortunato.
Thank-Yous
In order to put on a meet this magnitude, both Cusick and Fortunato said there's a lot of people who put forth great efforts and a lot of time to make it all happen.
“We have to thank former TMHS coach Peter Molloy for organizing the meet and for being the meet director. This is a fairly time consuming task and doing it while coaching is difficult, so I really appreciate Coach Molloy putting in the effort. Molloy is passionate about a lot of things, but meet directing might be at the top of his list these days.
“We want to thank the TMHS Track Boosters for helping run the concession stands and t-shirt sales. This group has been nothing short of spectacular and are so committed to our program. Kathy Carleton, Debbie Adams, Fred Doyle, and Jill Paige were all instrumental in planning this event and actually coming to volunteer and help us. Finally we had a number of other volunteers, both parents and students that came down to make the day go smoothly. It is much appreciated.”
Added Fortunato, “Saturday was a huge success for our program. I was unable to be in attendance so I want to make sure I start by thanking Peter Molloy who is the meet director and continues to help support me, and the rest of the Tewksbury XC/Track program. Pete takes time away from his family to help support our program and we could not put this race on without him.
“I also want to thank the boosters group for helping to run concessions and raise money for our program. I especially want to thank Kathy Carleton, Fred Doyle, and Debbie Adams for leading our boosters group and helping to sell concessions and raise money at the meet. Finally I want to thank my assistance coaches, Fred Doyle and Conner Bourgoin for coaching up our athletes on Saturday while I was away.”
