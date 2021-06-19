Last Friday morning, the MIAA Ice Hockey Committee met and while the status on the Division 1A tournament still has yet to be ironed out, the group did finalize some matters and make some changes for the upcoming season.
Most of the changes came within the state tournament. Starting this fall, all of high school sports will be switching to the state wide state tournament, so for ice hockey that means the first three rounds of the playoffs will be held at the higher seed's home rink before moving to neutral sites for the state semifinals and final.
In order for the higher seed to host the playoff games, the MIAA set capacity parameters. According to the Boston Herald, “a venue must be able to hold at least 250 people for the first round, 500 for the round of 16 and 1,000 for the round of eight, all of which are subject to approval from the tournament director.
“If the host-team site is not acceptable, the athletic director of the higher seed may find a suitable site. If that is not possible, the lower seed would host, or if neither can be satisfied the tournament director will select a venue.”
One additional change is that if games move on to an overtime period, each team will be awarded a timeout, which previously were not permitted. All playoff games will consist of the normal three 15-minute periods, although 17-minute periods had been discussed.
As for overtime, a new rule also went into place where during regular season games, there will be a five-minute 4-on-4 overtime frame. This was an optional plan this past year for leagues, but now will be implemented across the state. Teams that win in overtime will receive two points and the losing team zero. If the game is still tied at the end of OT, the game is a tie and each team will receive one point.
Regular-season tournaments that require a winner to move on must use the five-minute OT period first, but can request to play to a winner afterward, with both teams receiving one point.
FOOTBALL MEETING
On Tuesday, the MIAA Football Committee met to discuss a number of topics. One of the proposals that came out of the meeting is to expand the State Vocational playoffs to three weeks and increase the amount of participating teams from four to eight. If this proposal were to go through, the plan would be for vocational teams to start playoffs in week ten and continue on to the championship games, which would be held the Thursday and Friday after Thanksgiving Day games.
Also, under this plan, any vocational team that was still competing in the MIAA statewide tournament, would not be eligible.
Another proposal came from Milton head coach Steve Dembrowski, who suggested that if teams don’t win at least three games, they would not be eligible for the playoffs. This suggestion will be discussed further at the next meeting.
