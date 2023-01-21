ROXBURY – The 4x200 relay team put forth an excellent performance to finish second overall in the Merrimack Valley Conference Dual Meet event held last Wednesday to highlight the evening for the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls indoor track-and-field team.
The MVC holds these meets at the Reggie Lewis Center weekly and everyone competes against the rest of the league, but scores are kept against that day's opponent. In this case, Tewksbury defeated Lawrence, 56-41 and lost to an outstanding Billerica team 87-13, putting the Redmen at 1-2 on the season.
That 4x200 relay team of Cassidy Paige, Jayani Santos, Kimsan Nguyen and Emma Jensen finished at 1:50.38, which was better than both Billerica and Lawrence, was second just to Lowell on the day and now ranks second in the entire conference to this point of the season.
“Emma Jensen was our leadoff she did a great job getting us out to a fast start. Jayani Santos got the baton and absolutely tore through the field, and then Kimsan and Cassidy ran awesome legs as well. We are very excited about what this group can do at the post-season meets, as they have not run together much and can certainly chop some time off with more practice,” said head coach Fran Cusick.
Santos was also first overall in the 55-meter dash at 7.39. She now has the best times in the entire conference in the 55-meter dash and the 300, while being a part of the second best 4x200 relay team.
Also, Nguyen was 11th at 8.0 and Paige was 16th at 8.03 in the dash and Jensen was 18th in the 55-meter hurdles at 10.44. Paige was also fifth in the high jump to round out her strong day.
Rounding out the individuals in the running events included Reese Maniscalco taking 25th in the dash at 8.20, Julia Barletta (48.85), Rania Elouahi (49.21), Alejandra Segura (53.33) and Renuka Late (55.35) finishing 22nd, 24th, 32nd and 35th, respectively in the 300, Olivia Millspaugh was 30th in the 1,000 (4:10.25), Kristina Smith was 25th in the mile at 6:58.90, and Teagan Claycomb was 33rd in the 55-meter hurdles at 13.30.
“Kristina Smith ran a nice mile time of 6:59. Her goal going in was to break seven minutes and she did just that, also finishing first and picking up some key points in the Lawrence dual meet,” said Cusick. “Also, a shoutout goes out to Julia Barletta, who ran a 48.85 time in the 300, a time far faster than she thought herself capable of.”
Cusick also pointed out some solid efforts in the field events.
“On the throwing side of things, junior Delia Conte threw 25’2 in the shot put and was first overall in the Lawrence dual meet, and sophomore Maddie Duggan threw 23-7 and was third against Lawrence, and both were personal record performances. Maddie is new to the sport and is definitely coming along really well. The third member of our shot put group, Skye Tambi, also threw a personal record of 21-2.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.