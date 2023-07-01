Men’s Track and Field
At UMass Lowell, freshman Derek Munroe was recently named the 2023 America East Track and Field Most Outstanding Rookie for his crown in the decathlon at the conference championships on May 7.
En route to the River Hawks first outdoor conference title in program history, Munroe earned first-place finishes in the javelin (163-8), pole vault (13-1), discus (122-9), and shot put (42-0) amidst a 6,213-point performance.
On April 15, Munroe put forth another impressive decathlon, placing sixth at the Northeast Challenge at UConn. Munroe’s javelin toss of 187-4 was good enough for a first-place finish as well as a personal best.
UML is back on the track at the ECAC/IC4A Championships on May 13.
At Bridgewater State, Thomas Barinelli has continued to impress for the Bears this outdoor season. On Friday, the junior earned All-NEICAAA honors while jumping a personal best distance of 23-6 in the long jump to secure sixth place.
At the MASCAC championship on April 29, the junior was the team’s top point scorer en route to the Bears’ fifth straight conference title with a first-place finish in the high jump (6-23) and second place finish in both the long jump (22-2) and 110-meter hurdles (15.32)
On May 6, Barinelli placed 15th in the high jump (6-10) at Day 2 the Division III New England Outdoor Track and Field Championships. On Day 1, Barinelli secured All-New England in the long jump, flying 22-9 for a fifth place finish.
On April 30, the tandem of junior Joseph Branchaud and sophomore Connor Moynihan competed at the GNAC Championship Meet, where the Chargers of Colby Sawyer placed third of five teams.
In the 100-meter dash, Branchaud’s time of 12.04 earned him fifth place, while he also contributed to the second place 4x100-meter relay that posted a time of 45.25. The junior capped off his day with a fourth-place finish in the long jump (19-5).
Moynihan took to the hammer throw, finishing fifth with a throw of 97-9 as well as notching a fourth-place finish in the shot put (32-5).
At the Trinity Invitational on April 22, Moynihan then placed 20th in the discus with a throw of 87 feet and 16th in the hammer throw with a score of 77-1.
Branchaud was part of the eighth place 4x100-meter relay squad (44.29) at the Silfen Invitational on April 15, and Moynihan took 29th in the hammer throw with a toss of 83-1.
The Chargers returned to action on May 17 where they take on the Williams Final Qualifier.
At Springfield, senior Colby Wilson took 13th in the long jump (21-6) at the New England Division III Championships on May 5 where the Pride captured an eighth-place finish overall.
Previously, Wilson leaped 21-5 at the NEWMAC Championships on April 29, which earned him fourth place overall.
Wilson also competed in the Trinity Invitational on April 22, where his second-place finish in the long jump (21-0) lifted the Lions to a first-place finish as a team.
Springfield will next compete at the AARTFC Outdoor Championships on May 17.
Women’s Track and Field
Also at UMass Lowell, both Tatum Pecci and Emily Sessa have been key contributors on the track for the River Hawks.
For her performance at the Penn Relays on April 29, Sessa was named Female Track Performer of the Week for her then personal best time of 4:22.85 in the 1,500-meter that claimed her 17th place. The time ranked her second in the America East Conference.
At the New England Championships on Friday, Pecci was part of the 14th place 4x100 relay squad at 49.4. On Saturday, Sessa competed at the Yale Last Chance Meet, finishing fifth in the 1,500-meter with a personal best time of 4:22.17 to conclude her successful career at UML.
Pecci and Sessa also played roles in the team’s third place finish at the America East Outdoor Championships on May 7. Pecci was a member of the sixth place 4x400 relay (3:59.67), and Sessa again took to the 1,500-meter with a time of 4:29.01.
At the George Davis Invitational on April 22, Pecci’s efforts in the 1,600-meter relay secured a first-place finish, clocking in at 3:59.25.
At Colby Sawyer, junior Faith Mazzapica competed at the GNAC Championships on April 30, where the Chargers took third place.
Mazzapica placed fourth in the discus (86-7) and ninth in the hammer throw where she cleared 98-7.
The Chargers return to action on May 17 for the Williams Final Qualifier.
At Plymouth State, senior Jade Gizzi competed at the Penmen Relays on April 15, contributing to the sixth place 4x400-meter relay squad (5:03.05).
At Worcester State, senior Caitlin Conneely placed tenth at the MASCAC Championships on April 29 where the Lancers finished fifth.
Her time of 21:29.24 earned her 10th place in the 5,000-meter run. On April 22, Conneely placed seventh in the 5,000-meter with her time of 21:17.57.
Women’s Lacrosse
At Husson University, Devyn Veits headlines Tewksbury’s collegiate lacrosse players. Last week, the senior was named the North Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and First Team Midfield following a loss in the conference championship against SUNY Canton.
Posting 24 goals and six assists this season, Veits caused havoc on the defensive side of the field totaling 33 caused turnovers, 63 ground balls, and 44 draw controls.
Veits was previously named Defensive Player of the Week earlier in the season and finished second in the conference for caused turnovers and ground balls.
In a 16-15 semifinals victory over Mass Maritime, Veits exploded for five goals and an assist in the effort. In three seasons, the senior collected 38 goals and nine assists for a total of 47 points.
Erin McIntyre of Bridgewater State was recently named to the MASCAC Second Team All Conference after a season where she posted 27 goals and six assists.
The sophomore also added 32 ground balls, 98 draw controls, and 23 caused turnovers for the Bears. McIntyre’s 98 draw controls is third in the MASCAC as well as the fifth highest in a single season in program history.
McIntyre and the Bears’ season came to a close in the MASCAC semifinals against Framingham, where the sophomore notched two goals and three draw controls in the 15-8 loss.
Lauren McIntyre also concluded her season, as the Worcester State senior fell to Westfield State in the MASCAC semifinals by a score of 10-8 on May 4th.
This season, the defenseman collected 25 ground balls and seven caused turnovers. In her four year career, McIntyre totaled 60 ground balls, 21 caused turnovers, and two draw controls.
At Fitchburg State, sophomore Alexis Raymond posted three goals and 19 assists in her second season with the Falcons.
In an April 25th 17-16 loss to Salem State, Raymond had two helpers in the effort. The Falcons saw their season come to a close in the MASCAC quarterfinals to Framingham State on May 2.
At Anna Maria, senior Riley Cote scored 29 goals and added 12 assists for 41 total points this spring season.
The Cats saw their season come to a close with a 1-15 record.
In the final game of the season on April 26, Cote netted five goals and an assist in a 13-7 loss to Rivier on April 26.
In two seasons with Anna Maria, Cote scored 38 goals and 20 assists for 58 total points.
Baseball
At Husson, sophomore Ryne Rametta was part of the Eagles’ third consecutive NAC Championship on May 9.
In the 4-1 win over SUNY Cobleskill, Rametta tossed 2.1 innings, allowing three hits and no runs in the effort.
Rametta has posted a 2.21 ERA in 20.1 innings of work this season as the Rams await their draw in the NCAA Tournament.
At St. Michael’s, sophomore pitcher Jack Menard concluded his season with the Purple Knights on May 6.
In a 19-7 loss to Bentley, the left-hander tossed 2.1 innings, striking out one while allowing three hits.
In eight appearances, Menard posted a 14.25 ERA with 11 strikeouts amidst his team’s 5-30 spring campaign.
At St. Anselm, Travis MacMurdo made four appearances for the Hawks in their 11-35 season.
The senior appeared in four games, totaling three strikeouts in 4.1 innings with an ERA of 20.77.
In the season finale loss to Assumption on May 6, the senior tossed 0.1 inning where he allowed three hits.
In four seasons with the Hawks, MacMurdo made 15 appearances where he compiled seven strikeouts.
