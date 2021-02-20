Over the past few weeks and this winter season, we started a series looking past at the best winter sports teams in TMHS history. Previous stories have been done on the 1989 wrestling teams, the three consecutive TMHS Boys Hoop team in the mid 1970s and the 1974-'75 boys hockey season. Below is a look at the back-to-back years of excellence on the wrestling mat, the 1975-'76 team as well as the '76-'77 team.
TEWKSBURY — Earlier this winter, the Town Crier started off this series by featuring the 1989 Tewksbury Memorial High School wrestling team. Certainly that team, recently inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame, is regarded as the best team in program history. Certainly the teams of 1975-'76 and '76-'77 are right on their heels and perhaps sooner than later, will be joining that team into the Hall.
The 75-'76 team finished second in New England as a team, and the '76-'77 team were crowned the Division 1 Sectional Champions with boys teams crowning many champions in each of the post-season meets.
Remarkable, the success of those two teams came in just the seventh and eighth years of the program.
1975-'76
The Redmen team consisted of 12 athletes, who led the team to a 12-6 regular season under then head coach George 'Jock' Patterson.The members of the team included: Hall of Famer Dana Rasmussen, along with brothers Sean and Mike Wakeen, John Carroll, Jay Carey, Brian King, Mark Flanagan, Dave Tallini, Kevin Hauswirth, Mark Riddle, Dave Fucio and Steve Looney.
At the D1 Sectionals held at Lowell High, the Redmen finished fourth as a team led by three champions, Rasmussen, Carroll and Looney. Rasmussen took the 108-pound title with a thrilling 1-0 win over Frank Lopilato of Melrose. With 30 seconds left of a scoreless match, Rasmussen got the one point he needed with an escape.
At 115 pounds, Carroll also scored a close 2-1 victory over Chelmsford's Al Woods. Carroll trailed 1-0 going into the third and with two minutes left in the match, he secured the win with a takedown, good for two points.
Looney met Chelmsford's Dave Gagnon for the third time with two wins to his belt. The third attempt was not as easy. Looney led 5-1 going to the third but Gagnon cut it to 5-3 and as time was expiring, he was attempting a take down maneuver, but the buzzer went off.
Kevin Hauswirth at 158 pounds finished fourth.
The following meet was the D1 states and this time Tewksbury fell back in the standings taking ninth. League foe Chelmsford won it. In this meet, Carroll and Looney finished as champs and Rasmussen was second.
Carroll scored a 9-5 win over Doug Washington of Newton. It was a 2-1 battle in favor of Carroll heading to the third period when things opened up. Both wrestlers earned a pair of reversals and Carroll was up 6-5. He was able to secure the win with a point in the neutral position before two more for a takedown in the final seconds.
Looney pinned Bob Johnson of Westford with two seconds left of the match. Things were tied up at 2-2 going into the third period. Johnson was able to take a 3-2 lead with an escape and in the final seconds, Looney pulled away and scored the pin with a takedown.
After Rasmussen and Looney took home All-State titles with Carroll taking second, the three of them then ventured off to the New Englands held in Biddeford, Maine. All three placed with Rasmussen and Looney taking second and Carroll finishing third. They became the fourth, fifth and sixth wrestlers in program history to reach the NE's, following Dave Donovan, a champion from the previous season, Steve Hauswirth, who was second in 1974 and Steve Gassner, who was fourth in 1973.
At this NE Meet, 24 Massachusetts kids qualified and 19 of them finished in the top three of their respective weight class, and eight of those came from the Northeast part of the state. Tewksbury sent three to the meet, the most of any school from the state, and their second place finish was the best out of all 17 Massachusetts schools and over 50 schools from all of New England.
Rasmussen, who entered the meet with a 33-3 record, finished second as he lost to Glen Girelli of Spaulding, Vermont, 7-2.
Carroll, a senior captain, entered the tournament with a 35-2 record and he finished third as he was pinned for the first time all season by John Ficorelli of Bishop Hendrickson, of Rhode Island, the team champion.
Looney, also a senior, took third in the heavyweight division, even though he usually was giving up between 25-30 pounds in every match. He finished third losing to Dave Finneran, also of Hendrickson.
“They (Rasmussen, Carroll and Looney) are three different types of wrestlers,” said Patterson to the Lowell Sun. “Looney is very smart on the mat. He knows the situations. He's a 'catcher', catching his opponents in mistakes and pinning them. He led our team in falls and total points this year.
“Carroll is a classy, smooth wrestler with a lot of finesse, while Rasmussen is a tough kid, who battles every inch of the way.”
1976-'77
With Carroll, Looney and several others gone after graduating, the following season also was one to remember. The Redmen finished the regular season with a 13-2 overall record and then went on to win the D1 North Sectionals, overtaking defending champion Chelmsford with 207.5 points compared to 200.5.
At the sectionals, Tewksbury had an incredible five champions including Rasmussen, who was named the 'Most Valuable Wrestler' (later changed to Most Outstanding Wrestler) of the meet. He came in the 115-pound division as the No. 1 seed with a 14-0-1 dual meet record and won a 11-1 major decision over Lowell's Brian McMahon.
The Wakeem Brothers also won, Shawn, the No. 4 seed, won a 10-0 major decision over Lowell's David Beati, and Mike, also the No. 4 seed, upset the No. 2 seed Mark Russell of Billerica with a pin. Mike Wakeem had usually wrestled at 135 pounds all season but bumped up to 141.
The last two champions included Brian King at 135 pounds as he was the No. 3 seed, who defeated Chelmsford's Dick McClure, 6-5 and then David Tallini, a No. 1 seed, defeated Burlington's Wayne Goodland, 12-8.
Both Matt Riddle (158) and Bill Asche (170) finished in third place.
At the D1 state meet, Tewksbury finished fifth, which was the fourth straight year of a top-five finish. Chelmsford redeemed itself and won the title. Rasmussen defeated Chelmsford's Gary Bennett to take the 115-pound class. Raz scored on a takedown in the opening period before adding a point with an escape in the third.
Mike Wakeem and Tallini both finished third.
At the New Englands, Rasmussen secured his spot in TMHS sports history, winning all three matches by decisions, to finish the season with a 30-0-1 mark and as the NE Champion of the 115-pound division. He topped Bob Tomaselli of Rhode Island, 7-0, Mike Tongue of Vermont, 20-4 and then defeated the defending NE champion Bob Soares of RI, 10-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.