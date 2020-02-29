BILLERICA – At the beginning of the season, it was impossible to know what to expect from the Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team. The Rams had lost nearly their entire starting lineup from last year’s 19-5 team that had advanced to the sectional semifinals and had only two players on their roster who had seen varsity minutes. Not to mention they were under the direction of a new head coach.
It looked like a daunting task was ahead for the Rams, particularly when one of those experienced players left the team midway through the season. But the Rams regrouped and put together a great regular season, going 13-7 on the campaign and earning the No. 6 seed in the Division 3 North Tournament which kicked off on Tuesday night at the Cook Street Pavilion with the Rams taking on No. 11 Weston.
Unfortunately for the Rams, they were unable to keep up with the talented Wildcats, whose 10-10 record hardly indicates how good of a team they are, and for the second year in a row, Shawsheen was eliminated by Weston, this time by a score of 63-43 in front of a packed gym.
With the loss, the Rams ended their season with a record of 13-9 (including a loss in the State Vocational Tournament), while Weston improved to 11-10 and moves on to play No. 3 Newburyport in the quarterfinals at a time and date to be determined.
“We played hard, so I am proud of that,” Shawsheen first year coach Joe Gore said. “Credit them, that is a tough team. Hopefully we can build on this.”
The biggest problem for the Rams was trying to contain 6’10 Weston center Sawyer McHugh, who was a force in the middle on both offense and defense for the Wildcats, scoring a game high 19 points, to go along with 14 rebounds. When they did contain McHugh, who scored 14 of his points in the first half, his teammate Christos Iatridis took over, scoring 16 second half points, most of them coming on three pointers.
“That is kind of the stat of the night,” Gore said. “In the first half he had 14, but we held him to five in the second half, but number 23 (Iatridis) had 16 in the second half. When you say pick your poison, you couldn’t be more spot on. We shut him down and they had another guy step up. That is what good teammates do.”
The Rams were led by junior guard Jake Tyler, who had 18 points on six three pointers on the night, while senior center Santino Garofalo of Tewksbury closed out his great season with nine points.
The Rams knew they would be up against a stiff challenge with the Wildcats, regardless of what the seeding sad, but at the same time, Gore said his team, which had continued to improve all season long, was confident heading into the game.
“We only had two losses on our home court, and both of them happened to be Division One teams (Chelsea and Chelmsford),” Gore said. “These guys, knowing that, came in with confidence. We had protected our home court and only lost to two really good teams. That has kind of been our thing, saying, hey let’s go out and battle for four quarters.”
Shawsheen’s confidence seemed to be well founded, as they trailed just 16-13 at the end of the first quarter, and 31-23 at the end of the half before Weston dominated the third quarter to pull away and come away with the win.
Weston jumped out to a 7-0 lead just two minutes into the game on five points from Isaiah Kacyvenski, but Shawsheen fought back with to tie the game at 7-7 on buckets by James Genetti, Connor Rich and Garofalo. Shawsheen would eventually lead 13-9 with 1:53 left in the half after a basket and a foul by Genetti, but Weston went on another 7-0 run to close out the quarter and led 16-13 after the first eight minutes.
Shawsheen retook the lead at 19-18 with five minutes left in the half on a three pointer by Tyler, but that was the last lead they would hold in the game, as Mayhugh immediately responded with a bucket for a 20-19 lead and Weston would go on a 12-4 run to close out the half, and take a 31-23 lead at the break.
The Rams were still very much in the game at that point, but a cold shooting start to the third quarter while the Wildcats were shooting lights out proved to spell their doom as they trailed 47-32 at the end of three.
Weston extended their lead in the fourth quarter, pushing it to as high as 24 points at 59-35 with 3:35 left behind the hot shooting of Iatridis. The Rams never gave up and managed to close within 19 points at 60-41 with 2:15 left, but could get no closer.
With season now over, Gore was able to look back on what his young and inexperienced team accomplished during his first year as head coach, while also looking ahead to what looks like a promising future. The Rams lose some key players in senior Garofalo, Josiah Martinez of Wilmington, Connor Rich and Larry Bevis, but they bring back a strong core of players who gained a lot of experience this season, led by sophomore guard Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury, juniors Jake Tyler and James Genetti and freshman Mavrick Bourdeau.
“They finished up the season real well,” Gore said. “We had one of our better players leave us halfway through the year, and it took us two or three weeks to find our new identity, but once we were able to do that, I thought these guys really came together and really bought in.
“We couldn’t be any prouder of these seniors,” Gore said. “They left this program in a much better position this year than when we started. We are definitely going to miss those guys, but on the upside, we had virtually the whole team get a ton of varsity experience this season. Some young guys really stepped up and played a ton of minutes. We will be a little bit smaller next year, but we are excited. These guys are totally committed to working for a nine month off season and come back even stronger next year.”
