TEWKSBURY — To say that Ryan Flynn improved his game of hockey is stating the obvious. It's like saying that David Pastrnak is a goal scorer.
Flynn came into this season with a goal in each of his previous three seasons. He worked his way up from the fourth line to the third line and now to the second line. He was able to do that by becoming a strong, physical player and a strong back-checker. Over the years he’s been an important part of the team’s success, including last year's state championship journey.
This season he took his game to a different level. He got bigger, stronger and certainly much faster. He logged lots of ice time, was great on both the forecheck and the backcheck, was the physical guy on that second line, was terrific on the penalty kill, and he added a little bit of offense to his game.
That little boost with the stick, helped him become the hero of last Thursday's game.
With under a minute to go in a tied game against the No. 32 seed Lowell Catholic, it appeared as if the veteran players on the Redmen team were holding onto their sticks tighter than ever — pressing for the next goal, knowing their season couldn't end with an upset defeat.
But that's when Flynn's longtime linemate and good friend Conor Cremin initiated the last minute dramatics.
“Conor was taking a shot from the left circle and I was behind the net when he was about to shoot it. I swung around the net, and I was at the right side of it and because I'm left-handed, I was able to tip it down through the five-hole,” said Flynn about his redirection tally coming with 37 seconds left to give the Redmen the 2-1 win. “I didn't even realize that it went in until a few seconds afterwards.”
That was Flynn's eighth goal of the season.
Biggest one of his career?
“Oh yeah, definitely,” he replied with a big smile.
Only Cremin and Flynn were the only two players to crack Lowell Catholic freshman standout goalie Vinnie D'Urso throughout the entire game.
“He just did not let up any rebounds. The only way we could score on him was with a tip or something like that,” said Flynn.
And Coach Derek Doherty saw the entire play develop.
“Cremin took the shot and Flynn redirected it and into the corner. He took the goalie's eyes away and had his back (to him) and he tipped it and it went into the far side,” explained the coach.
Besides the goal, Flynn was real important in several penalty kills on the night.
“The practice we have before every game, we work on (special teams) for about a half-hour. The power-play one (unit) goes out there (and we defend) and that definitely helps me a lot,” said Flynn. “I'm going against probably the best power play unit in the state, so me, Brady (Chapman) and Conor all improve by going up against them.”
Flynn's all-around game helped the Redmen squeeze by Lowell Catholic and move on to the next round.
“We didn't win by as much as we were expected to or wanted too, but they played a good game and they have a very good goalie,” said Flynn. “We knew that coming in but he was better than we expected. We found a way to win and good teams always find a way to win and that's what we did.”
