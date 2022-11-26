WORCESTER – When the Dennis-Yarmouth's serve landed into the net, giving the Tewksbury Redmen its 25th point to win the game, and the fourth set, the players off the bench quickly ran out to the floor and hugged, celebrated and cried together, knowing they all made history.
That 25th point gave the No. 2 seed Tewksbury a 3-1 win ((26-24, 23-25, 29-27 and 25-14) over the No. 1 seed Dennis-Yarmouth to capture the Division 3 state championship title played before a loud and packed house at Worcester State University on Friday night.
This is the school’s ninth state championship title, following three from boys hockey, three from football, one from girls hockey and one from girls outdoor track.
“I’m just happy to be here with my team,” said tri-captain Ava Fernandez, the team's libero. “We wanted this ever since we lost in the semi-finals last year. This was our revenge tour and tonight it was completed. We did it for everyone, for us, for the program and we made program history by coming here.”
This game was nothing short of spectacular. Dennis-Yarmouth was an extremely strong team, with several outstanding players including Grace Presswood, who will continue to play next year at the University of Bridgeport, as well as setter Eliana Castano. She set up Presswood all night long so she could drill the ball into the bodies of the Redmen players or onto the floor or in between several defenders.
Each of the first three sets were decided by two points. The first set alone the teams were tied or exchanged 1-point lead 23 times and in set three it was 30 times. It was like a ping-pong match, going back-and-forth with long volleys, crushing shots with every player on both sides, showing the ultimate heart and desire to take this one home.
In the end Tewksbury was the team that did that.
After the semi-final win last Tuesday over Newburyport, head coach Alli Luppi said in order to beat DY, her big players had to play big. They certainly all did. Senior Carrina Barron was tremendous all night and then down the stretch she simply took the match over. She ended the night with 28 kills and 28 digs. Kiley Kennedy was immense and she finished with 35 assists, 11 digs and two service aces. Fernandes had 21 digs, Vanessa Green had 11 kills and McKayla Conley came through with a number of big plays, especially in the fourth set.
“I am so proud of them. Our big players did play big this game. And it wasn’t a perfect game. We had stretches where we didn’t look great, like our second set and that happens. Our big players said, ‘this isn’t how our season ends’ and they stepped up and they took over,” said Luppi. “Carrina stepped in and took those huge swings. Tori (Rowe) by the third and fourth set was in it and played really, really well. Kiley (Kennedy) played really well so just those key players, Ava (Fernandes), Jennie (Lester) just everybody worked together and played well. That’s how you win and that’s what we did.”
It was just a year ago when Tewksbury stormed through the first statewide tournament, but fell to eventual state champion Old Rochester in five sets. They went on to beat Dennis-Yarmouth in the finals and the Dolphins are now the two-time state finalists, an incredible accomplishment in itself.
“We kind of knew coming into this that both teams were really evenly matched, and it was evident in the first three sets because no set was won by less than two points,” D-Y head coach Dru Sisson said to the Cape Cod Times. “I think ultimately it was the momentum changer in set three. I think either team that won (set three) would have come through in the fourth set.
“(Tewksbury) is very similar to how we are and it was a game of who was going to make the mistakes,” Sisson said. “I think we had a lot of uncharacteristic missed serves. It wasn't a lack of leadership by anyone on the team. My seniors put everything they had into the match and I’m really proud of them for that."
Tewksbury graduated a handful of key players off of last year's squad, and then had to do some internal fixing, between switching some players to different positions, as well as 'attitude adjusting'.
“This is just amazing. We worked so hard to get here. We had a very successful season, but a lot of work was happening internally,” said Luppi. “A lot of work was done personally with relationships and working together. So, to get here not only with the amount of skill and practice that it took, but the amount of work that we had to do as a team is truly remarkable and they are the most amazing group of girls. It takes a very, very special group to make it this far and win and they're that group. I am just so proud and honored.”
In the first set, points were going back-and-forth early with Tewksbury leading 1-0 and 3-2, but DY taking leads of 2-1, 4-3 and 5-4. The set was tied at 6-6, before DY went on a short run to go up 10-6, but the Redmen answered back with four straight of their own off the serving of Olivia Cueva, while Kennedy came through with a big kill to tie it up at 10-10.
Things continued to go back-and-forth and were tied at 15 before Tewksbury took the next two points, the first on a kill from Barron. A little while later the match was tied at 17 before DY lost a serve, which was followed by a block by Kennedy giving Tewksbury a 19-17 lead. From there the lead never got past two points until Kennedy's slam for a kill made it 24-21, but DY didn't quit as they rallied to score the next three to tie it up at 24.
After taking advantage of a lost serve, Barron put the first set away with an ace, giving Tewksbury the 26-24 first set win.
“We were (mentally) tough tonight. Not that we weren't last year (in the loss to Old Rochester), but we knew that (Dennis-Yarmouth) was tough and that we had to really work for every single point because it wasn't going to come easy,” said Luppi. “We were ready for it and we were prepared. It was sort of like all of the challenges that we went through during mid-season, was how mentally tough we had to be here tonight, too.”
In the second set, it was pretty much all Presswood. She had seven of her 33 kills just from this one alone. She was dynamite throughout this game, but especially this set.
“We wanted to keep them out of their system as much as we could but they did a great job of feeding (Presswood) over and over again,” said Luppi. “We figured that we weren't going to keep them out of their system and preventing her from getting the ball, so if she is getting the ball, what are we going to do to play defense off of that? We shifted our block a little bit, we were timing that much better, our defense was getting positive touches and we were able to run our offense.”
The offense did run much smoother in the third set. Green's kill got Tewksbury off on the right foot with the 1-0 led and Barron followed with three straight for the team, but DY still had leads of 6-5, 9-7 and 11-10, before Madelyn Montejo came through with a big swing, to tie the game up at 11 and force the Dolphins to take a timeout.
From there the match continued to go back-and-forth with the score tied at 13, 14 and 15, before DY went ahead 16-15 and had the lead of 23-19 but lost the next point on a missed serve. Barron followed with a kill, Montejo with a block, and a bit later Kennedy with a kill giving Tewksbury a 24-24 lead.
Needing to win the match but two, the Redmen had a real difficult time closing the door, and had to wait until McKayla Conley dumped a kill right over the net for the winning point and Tewksbury took the set 29-27.
The fourth set was all Tewksbury. Between executing its offense and playing superb defensively, the Redmen had leads of 9-1, 13-4, 16-7 and 20-12. Conley added two more kills to make it 22-12, and then several errors by DY, gave Tewksbury the final three points, to take the set, the game and the championship.
“Our coach kept telling us that this game is not over and she has said that since day one at Bedford. We live by that term. We don't let up when we're at 24 – we keep pushing and we fight to get every single point after that,” said Fernandes.
That relentless fight, all game and all season, was the sole reason why the Redmen are the Division 3 State Champions.
