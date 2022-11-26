Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.