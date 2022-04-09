BILLERICA – Expectations are always high for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Lacrosse team and this year will be no exception. The Rams finished with an 8-4 record during the abbreviated COVID season, falling short of winning the CAC title, after winning it for the previous four consecutive seasons.
While they fell short of their ultimate goal last season, losing in the first round of the Division 3 North Tournament to Bishop Fenwick, Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker was still satisfied with the results of the season, especially considering the unusual circumstances that the Rams and other teams faced last season.
“I was happy considering the COVID stuff and we were very young in many positions,” Baker said. “So overall I thought we had a great season.”
Now, as Baker prepares for his 17th season as head coach of the Rams, he is optimistic that his team can once again contend for the CAC title and have a successful season, despite losing some key players off of last year’s roster, including their three year starter in net, Jonah Varallo.
A big part of the reason for his optimism is the leadership the Rams bring back to the team, starting with their senior quad captains, all from Wilmington. The four of them include defender Ryan Dusablon, long stick middle Aydan Churchill, midfielder Dylan Timmons and midfielder Jacob Martins. Each one will ne relied on heavily by Baker and the Rams for both their on field capabilities as well as their leadership.
“All four of them have been captains in other sports and or been around the program for four years,” Baker said. “They all get it and they want to win. They all lead by example. “
The Rams will need the on field production from their captains as well as many others as they attempt to offset some of their losses from last season, including leading scorer Dan Lee of Tewksbury, who led the team with 29 goals.
But with the return of players like sophomore attack Kyle Gray of Wilmington, who had 12 goals last season, junior attack Mike Lawson who had ten goals, senior attack Kyle Brouillette, who had seven goals, Martins who had seven goals and Timmons who returns to the lineup after missing last season due to injury, the Rams appear to be very capable of putting the ball in the net.
“They are all great scorers and adding (sophomore attack) Rich Elliott and Dylan in the mix, we should be able to score goals,” Baker said.
Some other key returning players for the Rams will include sophomore midfielders Mason Morneau, Chase Darcey and Teagan Ledoux, as well as sophomore defenseman Eddie Peterson, junior defenseman Kyle Knell and senior defenseman Christian Robinson.
The biggest spot that the Rams must fill heading into the season will be in goal, where Jonah Varallo was a steady force for the Rams for the past three seasons. Baker knows it will be impossible to replace that kind of skill and experience, at least at the start, but he has seen some real potential out of some possible replacements for his star goalie.
“Jonah cannot be replaced. He was a special one. As of now we have a senior Tyler Leeds who is looking like the guy,” Baker said. “He is working very hard each day along with sophomores Bruce Green-Audette and Quinn Guinane. Especially early on we will want to work extremely hard defensively to get the goalie comfortable. We need to limit golden opportunity chances when we can.”
In addition to the Rams returning players, they will also be looking for contributions from several promising newcomers, including sophomore defenseman Ryan Feudo, as well as a number of freshmen, with midfielder Brayton Carbone, and attacks Mike Giordano, A.J. Parrella, Zack Timmons and Adam Priest all expected to see some action.
Baker and the Rams will be looking to reclaim their top spot in the CAC standings this season, but he knows the league will be a challenge this year, starting with defending champion Essex Tech.
“We return a lot of players from last season so I am confident we should be ready to go game one. I am confident we can compete for the CAC title,” Baker said. “Essex Tech and Lowell Catholic will be solid teams to compete with us for sure.”
