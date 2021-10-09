TEWKSBURY – Less than ten minutes into last Thursday night's game, it appeared as if the Tewksbury Redmen could perhaps pull out a big upset over Central Catholic, one of the top teams in the entire state, according to polls from the two Boston papers.
Trailing 2-0, Central Catholic didn't panic and came back to score the game's next four goals which was enough to come away with a 5-3 victory played at Doucette Stadium.
“We started off really strong and then we had a letdown,” said Redmen head coach Samantha Tavantzis. “We just have to communicate. Defensively, we're not communicating. We also are dealing with a couple of injuries with players in the back. We just letdown and I think we just lost our confidence and that can happen. We just have to work on it. I'm happy with the first half, but the second half we just totally letdown.”
In the fourth minute of the game, Brooklyn DeGrechie took a corner kick to the left of the Central keeper. It was a beautiful ball, which went to the far post, and it looked like it was going to go in on its own but for safety measures, senior Daniela Almeida leaped up and got a head on it, for the quick goal and the Redmen were up 1-0.
Less than six minutes later – again off a set piece, much like the win over Wilmington with four goals that way – Tewksbury made it 2-0. A corner kick was taken and the ball ricocheted off several legs, before Almeida planted her right foot and blasted the ball to the inside left corner for her second tally, coming in just 9:14.
The score remained 2-0 thanks to a great tip save by Tewksbury keeper Kassidy MacDonald. The final score may say she gave up five goals, but she was incredible in this game, making four legit “ten bell saves”, and eight saves in all.
“Cassidy did awesome. She had three or four outstanding saves tonight. She's been doing awesome this year,” said Tavantzis.
Central was able to score two before the end of the half and then two more to begin the second half to go up 4-2. Zarina Pinto became a very difficult striker to mark as she ended the night with three goals.
Trailing 4-2 with less than four minutes to go, Tewksbury's Victoria Catanzano was taken down inside the '6. That allowed Almeida to take a penalty kick and she nailed her third goal of the game.
Central added one about a minute later to close out the game and the win.
On Tuesday, Tewksbury trailed a strong Billerica team 2-0 before storming back and ending in a 3-3 tie. Gabby Diaz, Victoria LaVargna and Daniela Almeida each had a goal, while Jordan Sheehan picked up two assists.
Tewksbury is now 4-5-1 on the season and will travel to North Andover on Thursday and Haverhill on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
The Redmen had a busy week, playing three games in a span of six days, including a 4-0 loss to Methuen on Thursday night, a 1-1 non-league tie with Bedford on Friday afternoon and then a 4-1 loss to Chelmsford on Tuesday night at Doucette Field.
The 0-2-1 week puts Tewksbury at 2-7-2 overall, which includes being outscored 30-16 on the season.
In the loss to Chelmsford, the Redmen had a 1-0 lead as Evan Mendonca blasted a right-footed shot from about 30 yards out on the left side, which landed in the top right corner for a beautiful goal. That came in the 10th minute of the second half, giving Tewksbury the 1-0 lead.
Shortly after Tewksbury keeper Ryan Melo made a nice save to keep it a 1-nil contest, Chelmsford was awarded a penalty kick and were able to convert. Less than a minute later on several defensive breakdowns, the Lions added another, proving to be the game winner. They added two more in the final five minutes of the game.
“The first half was different than the second. It's the same thing. We get a (penalty kick called against us) and then we lose focus. (We were ahead 1-0) and then down 2-1 in a matter of seconds,” said first-year head coach Mario Almeida. “I can make excuses but I'm not a guy who makes excuses. We just have to be better. We have to be disciplined, we have to be focused and we have to play the full 80 minutes. Things are going to happen. This is just the type of season that we have been having – it's one thing after another. It's injuries, or things happening during the game or other things, it's just we're not getting the breaks that we need. It's unfortunate because these kids are playing hard and they are practicing hard, but the results are not what we want. That's just the way I see it.”
Tewksbury has seven games left to try to make some noise, but the schedule makers didn't do them any favors. On Thursday, the Redmen will host Billerica, and then on Tuesday will be a game with Dracut, who the Redmen defeated 5-1 earlier this season.
“We have Billerica on Thursday and that's another tough game,” said Almeida. “We keep on saying that we need to go on a streak, but it's hard and it's not happening. These are not the results that we want. For me, I'm a winning coach and this is hard to swallow, but we'll continue the course and see where it leads us. Hopefully we can win a few games but with a few injuries and everything else, it just seems like there's a lot of things just not going our way.”
SWIMMING
The winning ways (waves) continue for the Methuen/Tewksbury co-op/co-ed swim team, which defeated the Academy of Notre Dame last Friday by a 90-65 score, which puts the Red Rangers at 5-0 on the season.
NDA has a smaller team, so we had an opportunity to move kids around and have them swim some different things,” said head coach Jason Smith. “Senior captain Anna Bolduc won diving, and junior Marissa Connolly won both the 200 and 100 freestyle. Ada Nicodemus earned the first win of her career in the 100-breaststroke, with Lana Dang coming in a close second. Katie Lefebvre (500 free), captain Jenny Nguyen (100 fly), Callie DeLano (200 IM), and Philip Nguyen also had big wins. It was good to mix it up and see kids in events other than the ones they had been in during the previous few meets.”
Coming away with those individual first places included: Marissa Connelly in the 200-freestyle at 2:25.22 and the 100-freestyle at 1:05.79; Callie DeLano in the 200IM at 2:33.09, Anna Bolduc in the diving competition with 188 points; Jenny Nguyen in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:16.97; Katie LeFebvre in the 500-freestyle at 6:10.75; Philip Nguyen in the 100-backstroke at 1:08.22; and Tewksbury resident Ada Nikodemus in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:30.93.
In the relays, the 200-yard freestyle relay team was tops at 1:58.85 behind the efforts of Brady Lyons, Danielle Lawrence, Jenny Nguyen and Cory Boisselle. The 400-freestyle team also won with Jacquelyn Gaigals, Callie DeLano, Marissa Connelly and Katie LeFebvre with a combined time of 4:34.41.
Finally, the 200-medley relay team of Philip Nguyen, Carter DeLano, Johnathan Phan and Boisselle, also won with a time of 1:56.88.
Individual second places came from Brady Lyons in the 200-freestyle (2:33.78), Gaigals in the 200IM (2:46.10), Sadie Mazzeo Gitirardo in diving (166.2 points), Caitlyn Nims in the 100-freestyle (1:05.97), Galuska in the 500-freestyle (6:22.16), Carter DeLano in the 100-yard backstroke (1:12.75) and Tewksbury's Lana Dang in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:32.94.
Dang was also third in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:25.52. Also taking a bronze on the day included Leilana Flores in the diving competition with 140.5 points, Gaigals in the 100-freestyle at 1:06.06 and Phan in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:13.13.
Rounding out the individual place finishers included Nicodemus taking fourth in the 200-freestyle (2:56.53), Kristen LeBlanc was fourth in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:28.40 and fifth in the 100IM (3:05.9); Tewksbury's Amanda Lightburn was fourth at 32.03 and Jonnie Charest was fifth in the 50-freestyle at 32.53; Jamie Charest was fourth in the 500-freestyle at 7:32.56 and Lawrence picked up a fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:39.08.
Five other relay teams also placed. The 200-Medley Relay team of Gaigals, Callie DeLano, LeFebvre and Galuska were second at 2:13.09. The team of Connelly, Nims, Callie DeLano and LeFebvre were second in the 200-freestyle relay. Then came the All-Tewksbury team of Matthew Jo, Nicodemus, Lightburn and Dang, who were third with a combined time of 2:05.26.
Finally in the 400-yard freestyle, the Red Rangers finished second and fourth. The second place team consisted of Lyons, Nims and Galuska and they came in 4:31.53 and then Johnnie Charest, LeBlanc and Jo finished second with a collective time of 4:51.38.
