TEWKSBURY – After about a month of promoting it here in the Town Crier sports pages and on social media, this past Sunday morning, the first Michael P. Ippolito Memorial Fundraising Basketball Jamboree was held at Tewksbury Memorial High School.
Through the help of the Town Crier Sports Department, Mike Ippolito's wife, Lisa and their two children Michael and Adam, as well as a long list of others who all put this together, the day was a complete success. The money brought in from the event, as well as monetary donations, exceeded our goal, and more importantly gave the Ippolito Foundation enough money to cover the six scholarships of $500 each, which will go out to a male and a female senior athlete from Tewksbury, Wilmington and Shawsheen Tech. Senior athletes can apply for the scholarships through their respective high school guidance departments. Deadline will be set for April 3rd, 2023.
The day featured four basketball games of 16-minutes each, including the girls and boys teams of Shawsheen Tech and Bedford playing the first two games, and then Wilmington and host Tewksbury playing the final two games. Because the official high school season started this past Friday, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association only allowed 16-minute games. The original idea with the jamboree was to have each team play the other three teams for 16 minutes each.
All eight teams wore “Michael P Ippolito Memorial Jamboree” t-shirts, beautifully designed by Mike and Lisa's 14-year-old niece, Bella Angiuoni.
After the second game had ended, there was a small presentation at center court, which included Adam Ippolito honoring his father with a prepared statement, as well as the entire Ippolito Family thanking the countless number of people, organizations and businesses who all made the entire day so successful and fun.
Besides the actual play of the four games, there were two 50-50 raffles, as well as a Silent Auction. Among the items for the auction included two different sets of Boston Bruins tickets, Boston Celtics and New England Patriots tickets, a Jason Tatum jersey, a large collection of autograph items from Tewksbury's own Scott Oberg, including a jersey, a hat, cleats, three baseballs and two cards, as well as an autograph baseball by the Red Sox star third baseman Rafael Devers.
Also included were customized Cornhole Boards, many gift baskets from the TMHS Girls Basketball Boosters, the TMHS Golf, the TMHS Gymnastics, the WHS Girls Boosters and the WHS Touchdown Club. The scratch ticket basket by the TMHS Girls Basketball team was such a popular item. There were also gift certificates for fitness classes and for a nutrition coach, a four-some of golf to the Longmeadow Country Club, as well as another gift certificate to Smitty's Liquor Store in town which was packaged in with the Pats tickets.
Finally, there was a giant panoramic framed picture of the first Patriots game held at Gillette Stadium as well as an autographed baseball signed by San Francisco Giants outfielder Mitch Haniger.
All in all the day was a complete success. The teams, the coaches, the players, the fans and most importantly, Lisa, Michael and Adam Ippolito were beyond thankful, appreciative and happy to see the late Mike Ippolito, the 20-year Town Crier sportswriter, honored throughout the entire event.
The basketball jamboree is the first of two events to raise money for the scholarships. We will also be doing Super Bowl Squares – so more information about that will be on our “Town Crier Facebook page” next month.
The remaining funds from the two fundraising events will go into the “Michael P Scholarship Fund”, a 501c, non-profit organization, and will be used for scholarships for the upcoming year(s). We are already discussing plans for next year's fundraising event.
Finally, in next week's Town Crier, the Ippolito Family will be sending in a release to thank the hundreds of people, who all made this event so wonderful and so successful.
The foundation is still accepting donations. If you would like to donate, you can either write a check out to: The Michael P Ippolito Scholarship Fund and mail it to: Lisa Ippolito, 15 Heath Street, Tewksbury, Mass, 01876; or send it through Venmo at “Town-Crier-Sports”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.