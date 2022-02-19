TEWKSBURY – Although the record doesn't indicate it, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Basketball team has made significant strides over the last month or so.
After posting the team's first win over the season over Malden back on February 7th, the Redmen were defeated by Chelmsford, before playing in two competitive games this past week, especially the home contest against Waltham last Thursday.
After senior Christian Marsden drained a three-pointer with less than 20 seconds to go in the game, putting the Redmen up by one, the 'Hawks came back and converted their own trey to go up by two with about ten seconds to go. Tewksbury missed its next shot, Waltham got fouled and hit the two free throws to win the back-and-forth exciting battle, 54-50.
“I thought we competed and executed really well. I was really proud of the effort and execution that we displayed. Both teams were jockeying back-and-forth and it was a very, very close game and they ended up making just one more play than us,” said head coach Steve Boudreau.
Marsden led the way with 12 points, followed by 11 from senior David Miller and nine from sophomore center Luke Montejo.
Three days later in a make-up game, Tewksbury (1-16) traveled to Haverhill, hung around for most of the game, before falling 57-46.
“Offensively we just didn't do enough things to win that game,” said Boudreau.
But Montejo did – he finished with 16 points and 8 rebounds.
“He did a lot of good things for us and his production shows it. He's been around the rim. I think he's gotten much better at rebounding the ball in traffic as the season has progressed. We're really excited about the development of him,” said Boudreau.
While Montejo continues to develop, the team's defense has been significantly better. Against six Division 1 teams, five of them ranked between 20-47, the Division 2 Redmen gave up an average of 52.5 points against Methuen, Lowell, Malden, Chelmsford, Waltham and Haverhill.
“In our last four or five games, we have defended and rebounded better than we had all year. That has allowed us to keep teams in the 50’s and that's where we need to be to be successful,” said Boudreau. “Honestly, I think (the defensive improvement) is a little bit of individually and team defending. We're doing a better job of taking more individual pride in keeping guys in front of us. And when we are getting beat off the dribble or beat on a cut, et cetera, we're doing a better job helping and being there for each other.”
Tewksbury faced Dracut Tuesday night and were defeated 62-54, to fall to 1-17. Montejo led the way with 19 points and Ryan Cuvier had 10.
The Redmen wrap up their season with a home game on Thursday against Billerica and then a trip to Malden on Monday.
“Every one of these last few games is a great opportunity for us (to possibly win). Our biggest thing is we have to take care of the ball. When we value the ball, it gives us more opportunities to score. If we are turning the ball over, we are forfeiting a possession or a shot attempt so valuing the ball will be a key and continuing to build off some of the defensive success that we have had over the last few weeks,” said Boudreau.
