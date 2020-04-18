On Monday, the (Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association) MIAA met once again and put a final stamp of approval onto the spring sports season, should it happen, depending on the epidemic.
The Board of Directors and the Tournament Management Committee met twice over the last few weeks putting a plan together for a possible shortened regular season and sectional tournament.
During Monday’s conference call, both groups acknowledged the fact that they wanted “a plan in place in the event that schools do return, while waiting to hear from a future recommendation from Governor (Charlie Baker).” In addition, one member said that, “school could still get cancelled for the remainder of the year, or the state could cancel athletic events if school does not resume.
Furthermore, the MIAA again unanimously approved to start the spring high school sports season on May 4th, with games starting on May 12th and ending on June 27th (rain date of June 28th) again pending the status of the current pandemic. This would be for baseball, lacrosse, softball and tennis.
As for the state tournament for those sports, the regular season would end on June 12th, seedings would be announced on June 13th, and a sectional tournament would take place from June 15th-June 27th.
The playoff format would be sectional tournaments only – not state wide and all qualifying rules would be the same including a .500 record or better, top two teams (including ties) in each division, as well as “The Sullivan Rule”.
It was also confirmed that there would be no Division 1A Baseball Tournament, and no Individual Tennis Tournament.
As for track-and-field, it was determined that the regular season meets could run through June 21st, with seedings announced the following day for the sectional/divisional meets to be held on the weekend of June 27th-28th. The Pentathlon Meet would be held on June 25th but there would not be an All-State Meet, and Massachusetts athletes would not be allowed to compete at the New England Championship Meet.
Finally, the MIAA BOD voted 18-0 to waive Rule 40 which pertains to out of season contact by spring coaches only with their student-athletes. There will be strict guidelines recommended, mostly limited to recommended workouts and viewing previous season’s films.
All of this will be in compliance with Governor Charlie Baker, pending the COVID-19 epidemic, while each school's superintendent will have the final say on whether or not teams and athletes take the field starting on May 4th.
