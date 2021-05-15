TEWKSBURY — At long last, lacrosse has returned to area athletic fields as the Tewksbury Redmen finally emerged from a two-year hiatus brought about by the Covid pandemic restrictions.
Unfortunately, the resumption of this sorely-missed enterprise did not pan out as anticipated as the Redmen were dealt an 18-5 defeat by the visiting Scarlet Knights of North Andover. Monday afternoon’s season-opener featured a classic mismatch with Tewksbury, heavy with underclassman, facing a program loaded with proven, experienced senior players.
The Scarlet Knights had the game well in hand, leading 15-2 at the break, and eased off the throttle during the second half to wrap up their first win, 18-5.
“Honestly, North Andover has been a very good program for awhile,” said first-year Tewksbury head coach Anthony Pontes. “Year in, year out, they have a good system, they have good talent, and they have good players. We knew we were facing a big test today and I think we came out and played hard, but obviously didn’t end up with the result we were looking for.”
Leading the North Andover offense were seniors Steven Ferullo and Jared Hiller with four goals apiece and junior Oliver Litster adding three. Tewksbury’s top threat on the afternoon, meanwhile, was senior Rory Power, who rendered offensive damage in the waning moments.
“Straight out of the gate, it didn’t go as planned today,” said Power, who scored three to lead the Redmen, including a pair of unassisted goals in the fourth quarter. “A lot of the guys are lacking experience on our team so me, Kyle (Darrigo), Lucas (Tryder), and Sean (Fahey), as seniors, did what we could to lift the guys up. The way this game ended showed us we can score goals and it will boost us up for the next game.”
Along with his first of the season at the tail end of the third quarter, off a great move from behind the net, Power rang up a pair in the final two minutes.
“Rory played really well today,” said Pontes. “He was great at working off ball, protecting his stick when he caught it, getting his hands free, and got opportunities from the doorstep. On the doorstep, he knows what to do and where to put it. We couldn’t have asked more of him today.”
Tewksbury snapped a 3-0 shutout midway through the first quarter as a pair of juniors combined. Jason Cooke drilled it home off a pass from Cole Stone. Prior to the goal, sophomore Sean Hirtle was robbed by North Andover goalie Matthew Roy but Cooke soon made him pay for the save.
The Knights held the upper hand with penalty opportunities but on a number of man down occasions, beleaguered Redmen goalie Skyler Schielding rose to the occasion and frustrated shooters. The freshman turned aside 17 shots in all.
“This was his first official lacrosse game,” said Pontes of his rookie goalie. “I was very proud of Skyler today. They had great shooters who were putting it in the corners. There was little he could do about some of those goals, without defenders helping him. He went up against a big test and stood on his head in the net. He played hard today and we couldn’t have asked more from the kid, especially as a freshman.”
Trailing 6-1 early in the second quarter, Tewksbury junior Caden Conners chipped in his first of the season, on an assist from Stone, to draw closer. But the sideline celebration was short-lived as North Andover reeled off nine unanswered goals to reach halftime firmly in front, 15-2.
Tri-Captain Tryder was a force in the second half, making a number of key defensive plays to disrupt the Knights. He was also quite vocal, urging on the youth of his team despite the disparity in the score. It was encouraging.
Encouraged was Power who, with 1:55 remaining, retrieved the ball in the corner, returned to the front of the net, and whipped his second goal past Roy. With 21 seconds left, the sniper added his third.
“We definitely looked better on the offensive side in the second half,” said Pontes. “We didn’t really force it, which we did earlier in the game.”
With a dozen games condensed into five weeks, there is ample opportunity for Pontes and his staff to correct the shortcomings.
“There are a number of little things we need to work on,” the coach explained. “We need to work on possessing the ball on the offensive side, holding it and getting good looks, and not forcing it when we don’t need to. On defense, we need to work on sliding from the correct spot and not leaving people wide open. And we’ll spend time on fundamentals like passing, catching, and throwing. We definitely have the foundation for a good season ahead.”
In the first of several back-to-back match-ups this season, Tewksbury will travel to face Lowell on Thursday evening and then host them on Friday at 5:30.
