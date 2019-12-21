BOSTON – On Monday afternoon, the Merrimack Valley Conference Girls Track season began with the first of three league dual meets, which is having every team face one another in one collective meet, held at Boston University.
The Redmen finished the day 2-7, going 2-2 against MVC Division 2 opponents and 0-5 against the large school teams. Tewksbury defeated Lawrence 66-25 and Dracut 63-22, but were defeated by Methuen 52-47, Haverhill 68-31, Lowell 71-29, North Andover 82-18, Andover 60-34, Chelmsford 56-40 and Billerica, with score not available.
"For our first meet, this was a solid effort," said head coach Fran Cusick. "We certainly have work to do and can clean some things up, but I was happy with how we ran given our limited practice time. One thing I want to point out about this meet, which holds true for all the winter sports teams: we are on an abbreviated time table due to the fact that Thanksgiving fell extremely late this season. So typically, we would have our first dual meet in the middle of week four of the season, this year it is at the very beginning of week three.
"To add to the earlier placement of our first meet, we missed the first two practices of the season due to snow days. All of which is to say, we haven’t had much time to work together and it showed for all of the MVC teams! I think once we get on the team side of things, we went 2-2 in the MVC Small, losing to Chelmsford and Billerica and beating Lawrence and Dracut.
“I mentioned earlier in the season that I would love to finish second in the MVC small: I still think that is possible but we will need a massive effort at dual meet two to take down Chelmsford."
Tewksbury was led by the performances of junior Makayla Paige and senior Meghan Ostertag. During the fall season, they were the only two members of the cross-country team to advance to the All-State Meet and here in the first winter track meet, they both qualified for the Division 3 Eastern Mass Meet.
Paige was the top performer in the 1,000 coming across at 2:59.86, while she was also sixth in the long jump at 15 feet. Ostertag was third in the two-mile with a time of 12:22.60.
"Makayla ran the 1000, an event she has only done once before in her career, and came away with the overall victory and a solid time of 2:59.86," said Cusick. "This was a very positive performance for her, as she was feeling a little under the weather pre-meet and is not as comfortable in this event as in her favorite race, the 600. This was also basically a solo effort from gun to tape, so I’m happy with how she ran. Makayla came back later in the day in the 4x400 and dropped a 56 second split
“Meghan placed third overall in the two-mile in a time of 12:22. It was a great race. Meghan has not raced a two-mile in quite some time, and this was a superb effort. The race was crowded early and she found herself running in lane two for much of the first 1K of the race. It was also a pedestrian pace, so Meghan made a strong move to take the lead five laps in. She was passed on the final stretch by runners from Lowell and Andover, but she ran smart and tough in an event that is quite grueling.”
Two other individuals placed in the top ten of their respective events. Senior Abby Demos was fifth in the shot put, throwing 29-04.50 and sophomore Daniela Almeida was eighth in the 55-meter dash at 8.04 seconds.
“Abby Demos had a great day in the shotput circle, tossing 29’4 to place fifth overall,” said Cusick. “Another standout performer for us was Daniela Almeida. I knew she was a great athlete from watching her play soccer a few times this fall, but I did not know she’d be quite this good! She blasted an 8.04 time in the 55-meter dash to come in eighth overall, which is excellent for a track novice.
“I was more impressed with her time in the 4x200, though. She led off, which traditionally is the slowest leg as you do not have a running start. In this race, she found herself matched up with one of the MVC’s best sprinters in Leithsa Dimanche of Billerica. Dani finished neck and neck with her to run a split of 28.5, very impressive for a first meet athlete.”
Freshman Carrina Barron was 19th in the dash at 8.23 seconds and also competed in the long jump, finishing 17th at 13-00.50. Noelia Cura was 20th in the dash at 8.23 seconds.
Tewksbury had many girls compete in the 300-meters with Jamie Constantino leading the way with her 20th place finish at 48.09 seconds. She was followed by Ashlyn Nawn, who was 22nd at 48.36, Maria DaSilva, who was 31st at 50.12, Casey Stevenson, who was 42nd at 52.35, Madison Forgione, who was 45th at 53.48 and Courtney Capachietti, who was 51st at 55.24.
In the 600-meters, Olivia Millspaugh was 21st at 1:58.97 and Shannon Crowley was 39th at 2:08.13. Behind Paige in the 1,000 included sophomore Isabelle Carleton, who was 13th at 3:36.02 and senior captain Sophie Eskenas, who was 22nd at 3:40.52.
In the mile, Molly Cremin was 19th at 6:20.00 and Erin Sands was 23rd at 6:29.38.
Emma Jensen was 19th in the 55-meter hurdles at 10.82 seconds and was also 21st in the high jump clearing 4-0. The 4x200 relay team was 9th at 2:05.07 behind Almeida, Cura, Constantino and Nawn.
The 4x400 team was Paige, Jensen, Millspaugh and Barron and they finished in sixth place with a time at 4:25.
Then in the shot put, Jessica Smith was 13th at 28 feet, followed by Faith Mazzapica, who was 17th at 26-10.75 and True Rappold, who was 27th at 24-05.
