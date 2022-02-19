ROXBURY – If you know Lauren Polimeno at all, you quickly realize she is a person with a lot of energy, and a lot of positive energy.
After seeing her team finish 9th out of 11 teams at last Friday's Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet, you would think that any coach would be disappointed or say the team had a subpar day. But not this coach. The Redmen had a terrific day, no matter what the final scoresheet says.
“The majority of the people had personal records today or came super, super close of doing it. We have a smaller team this year and it's great to see that the people that have really stuck with it are seeing the results that they have wanted to see. I'm super proud of everyone. They are awesome kids and I have so much respect for them. This is the most that I could have asked from them,” she said.
When asked if she wanted to highlight any top performances – besides junior Alex Arbogast, who won two individual events and accumulated all 20 of the team's points (see related story) – Polimeno came back with, “I could go on about every single kid on this team,”.
The first one she pointed out, actually came in last place of his event, Drew Rennell, who was 19th in the 600 at 1:37.59 and has come a long way in a short amount of time.
“Drew ran a personal record in the 600 and he's just been getting faster all season. He's coming off of surgery so to see what he did today was awesome and I am super proud of him. He has a really good mindset about everything too. He's always willing to do what I ask of him,” she said.
In the other running events, Willow Trodden was 19th in the 55-meter dash (7.12), Will Humphrey was 11th in the 300 (39.66), Alek Cranston was 15th in the 600 (1:35.40), Will Eskenas was 10th in the 1,000 (2:50.14). Then Nick Alvarado and Tristan Leslie were 9th and 17th in the mile at 4:53.23 and 5:19.34, respectively.
All three relay teams just missed out on placing in the top six and adding to the team's scores. The 4x800 team consisted of Alvarado, Eskenas, Leslie and Austin Mannetta and they were seventh at 9:21.19. The 4x200 team was eighth at 1:42.74 behind Adams, Shea Moynihan, Eric Impink and Trodden. Then the 4x400 team of Cranston, Rennell, Mario Ruiz and Nick Polimeno were ninth at 3:53.48.
Finally in the field events, Kodie LeGrand was 12th in the shot put throwing 38-09 and was followed by Adams, who was 15th at 37-11.50 and Impink, who was 20th at 35-00.
“Kodie LeGrand in the shot put had a personal record as well. That was super awesome to see and he's really a great kid.
“I have to give a shout out to Eric Impink as well. He trains in the shot put and really hasn't trained for sprinting this season and I told him that I needed him in the 4x200 relay and he was willing to do it. I love that we have athletes on the team who are like that,” said Polimeno.
This Thursday, the Redmen will be back in action at the Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet to be held once again at the RLC starting at 4 pm. Going into it, Arbogast is seeded first in the 55-meter dash and fourth in the 300, Adams is ninth in the shot put, and both Alvarado in the mile and the 4x800 relay team are seeded tenth.
