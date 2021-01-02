On Sunday, seven Tewksbury Memorial High School track athletes competed in the Holiday Challenge Meet, an unofficial competition put on by the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association held at Wheaton College.
The seven kids all competed and had some terrific success led by sophomore Alex Arbogast and senior Makayla Paige, who both took home individual titles. Arbogast won the 200-meters in a very exciting finish with a time of 23:32 and was also third in the 55-meter dash at 6.58 seconds.
“My best time was 23.08, but today was a lot different running on a flat track without spikes on,” said Arbogast in an interview with Bay State Running. “I was slipping but I was able to get through it and get first place.”
The 200-meters is fairly new to him, yet he held off some strong competition to take home the title.
“I have worked a lot with my coaches, working on (getting out of my) blocks (quicker) especially in the 200 because I'm new to that race and only ran it once before.”
Paige also took home her third straight title in these meets, winning the 600 with a time of 1:37.53.
Other competitors include twin brothers Drew and Jack Rennell, who finished fourth and sixth in the 300 with respective times of 38.90 and 39.68. Molly Cremin was third in the 800 at 2:42.48, and Cassidy Paige was 14th in the 200 at 30.16, followed by Maria DaSilva, who was 15th at 31.35.
Then in the mixed 200-meter relay race, the first group came in third at 1:46.69 and the second group was ninth at 2:02.73.
PAIGE ALL-SCHOLASTIC
This past week, the Boston Herald ran its All-Scholastic teams from the fall season. Once again Paige was named to the girls’ cross-country team. Her write-up was as follows:
One of the most decorated middle-distance runners in state history, Paige was also dominant in cross country with five wins. The New England record-holder in the 600, she copped a bronze medal in the 800 at the New Balance Nationals. Paige will attend the University of North Carolina where she will run all three seasons.
