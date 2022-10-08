TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High field hockey team resumed its love affair with Doucette Stadium, Monday evening, and it was just in the nick of time. Not only did it end a four-game losing streak, the 2-1 victory over Haverhill has the Redmen back in a positive mindset.
Tewksbury coach Jamie Bruno thinks it it true for all the Redmen teams that play at the new stadium. It generates electricity among the student-athletes.
"I feel that Doucette itself brings out more energy in the Tewksbury teams that are playing on it," she said. "It's just an amazing experience and environment to play in. I felt during our warm-up we had the energy we have been missing these last few games."
The Redmen started off the game being able to distribute the ball up the field, which is understandable when you consider their last game was on the road against the top ranked team in the state, Andover.
"Erin Costello continues to be the person for us who can hit that ball hard and get something going for our attackers," said Bruno.
At the end of the first quarter it was a scoreless game, but senior Alex Macauda scored her first goal of the game in the second quarter to give Tewksbury the lead.
It was almost a 1-0 lead into the half, but the Hillies managed to score off a corner with one second left to make it 1-1 at the half.
"Corners continue to hurt us in games, and it's something we need to be more disciplined on going forward," said Bruno. “The third quarter resulted in no goals for either team but a lot of hard work by both."
With two minutes left in the game, Macauda struck again, scoring her second goal, this one off a corner opportunity, and it held up over the final 1:44. Macauda has now scored the last three goals for the Redmen.
"Our main goal this game was to execute on a corner and I am extremely proud we were able to do that tonight to get the win," said Bruno. "Kat Schille continues to be an attacker that distributes the ball. She is a selfless player who has carried us with assists this season. The goal scorer is the one finishing but without Kat Schille doing her part, we don't have the opportunity to score."
Schille got two assists this game and has 11 on the season, which is scary for the opposition because sooner or later she is going to find opportunities to score goals.
"This was an amazing win for us," said Bruno. "Avery Della Piana (11 saves) continues to be solid in goal along with the defense. It was also a huge plus to have Aislin Davis back in the line up after being out with an injury for the past four games. She brings the hustle and energy that we need on the field to succeed."
It is safe to say a huge wave of relief fell over the Redmen after Macauda converted that corner with under two minutes to play.
"We needed this win after our last four games and I think it will be an energy boost moving forward," said Bruno. "I have to say, even though we lost our last four before this game, at the end of every game the officials have told me this team never quits. I agree 100 percent this team does not quit, and they have given everything they have each game we have played. As a coach there is not much more that you can ask for than that.
“I am extremely proud of how hard this team has worked and we look forward to working hard in the next game no matter what the result."
The week began with a rematch against Methuen, this time on the road, and once again the game went into the half in a scoreless tie. Although the Redmen were determined to turn the tables, it was the Rangers who converted on their penalty corner opportunities, helping them to emerge with a 3-1 win.
"We played extremely hard," said Bruno. "There were a ton of corners for them (Rangers) and all their goals were off corners. But hey, they executed well and got them in and that's something we have to grow in. We need discipline on both ends when it comes to corner situations at both ends. It's something we have to work on, especially on defense."
Alex Macauda had the lone goal for Tewksbury.
The Redmen traveled to Andover, the number one team in the state on Friday, and lost 6-0. Bruno thought it was a good opportunity for herself and her players to see how it is done at another level.
Tewksbury has another busy week ahead, beginning with a game at Dracut on Wednesday, with a start time of 5 p.m. The Redmen come home on Friday to play a 5 p.m. game at Doucette Stadium against Melrose. Tewksbury is at Doucette again on Monday night (7 p.m.) when the Redmen host Bedford.
