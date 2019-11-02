LOWELL — For the second year in a row, the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op/Co-Ed Swim and Dive team captured the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 Championship title.
Last year, the meet came down to the final few events, but last Thursday, the Red Rangers were on cruise control for most of the meet to defeat Lowell, 99-79, and end the regular season with a 7-3 record, including 6-3 in the league and a 5-0 record against MVC D2 teams with wins over North Andover, Billerica, Lowell, Notre Dame Academy and Dracut.
"I am really proud of this group," said head coach Jason Smith. "To win the league title again and to beat a (MVC Large School) team like Haverhill (back on October 2nd) is a huge accomplishment, especially considering the talent we lost from last year. The (members of this year's team) have really worked hard and bonded as a group.
“The level of enthusiasm and encouragement that they have had throughout the season has been tremendous. It’s just a nice group of kids with great sportsmanship, and all of that starts with our captains. Ava (Facella), Katelyn (Montgomery), Kyra (Donahue) and Samantha (DeNaro) have been excellent role models and leaders for this team."
Last year's team finished with an overall record of 7-4 and went on to win both the league championship title and then the MVC D2 Championship Meet. The Red Rangers will look to defend that title this Sunday at WPI beginning at 10:30 am.
In the win over Lowell, the Red Rangers won all three relays as well as eight of the nine individual events. Starting with the three relays, the team of Julia Galuska, Callie DeLano, Katie Lefebvre and Samuel Camacho took the 200-medley race with a collective time of 2:08.16.
Coming in behind them included Lily Forsyth, Nori Coplin, Paulina Encarncion and Joe Lehman, who were third at 2:18.84, and then Jacquelyn Gaigals, Philip Nguyen, Jenny Nguyen and Caitlin Nims were fourth at 2:22.00.
In the 200-freestyle relay, again the Red Rangers finished first, third and fourth. The first group consisted of Camacho, Facella, DeNaro and Kyra Donahue who came in at 1:54.25. The third place group of Lehman, Kristen LeBlanc, Coplin and Tewksbury's Caitlin Legvold finished at 1:59.68. Then the fourth place team consisted of Jacquelyn Gaigals, Johnnie Charest, Paulina Encarncion and Montgomery and then came in at 2:04.96.
Finally in the 400-yard free relay, the team of Lefebvre, Facella, DeLano and Donahue were first at 4:13.41, followed by DeNaro, Montgomery, Legvold and Galuska, who were third at 4:30.94, and then LeBlanc, Charest, Gaigals and Lehman who were fourth at 4:36.00.
Taking home first places in the individual events included: DeLano in the 200-IM at 2:29.57, Donahue in the 50-freestyle at 26.44 and 100-free at 57.97, Caleb Canavan in the 1-meter diving with 239.4 points, Legvold in the 500 free at 6:08.37, Facella in the 100-backstroke at 1:08.13 and DeLano in the 100-breaststroke at 1:15.90.
Second places were earned by Legvold in the 200-free at 2:17.19, Camacho in the 50-free at 27.61, Emily Loan in the diving competition with 203.9 points and Camacho in the 100-freestyle (1:05.69).
Third places were earned by Lefebvre in the 200-free (2:21.50), Facella in the 200-IM (2:35.43), Anna Bolduc in diving (192.85 points), Coplin in the 100-freestyle (1:05.78), Montgomery in the 500-free (6:37.61), Galuska in the 100-backstroke (1:10.72) and Philip Nguyen in the 100-breaststroke (1:27.25).
Coming away with fourth places included LeBlanc in the 200-free at 23.78, Galuska in the 200-IM at 2:39.84, Forsyth in the 100-backstroke at 2:04.96 and Jenny Nguyen in the 100-breaststroke at 1:29.66.
Finally, the fifth places came from DeNaro in the 50-free (29.00) and Encarncion in the 100-butterfly at 1:25.62.
The five Tewksbury members on this year's championship team includes Legvold, senior Lauren Countie, junior Marykate Callinan and sophomores Madline Anderson and Ada Nicodemus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.