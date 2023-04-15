TEWKSBURY – When it comes to sports in Tewksbury, there is a sense of pride, tradition, and community in cheering on the Redmen. Whether it be at the youth or high school level, athletes and families alike create life-long relationships while playing or watching the red, white, and blue.
Beyond wins and losses, statistics, and championships, when a member of the athletic community needs help, the Redmen family always steps up to the plate.
Jocelyn Coppola, a 12-year old Tewksbury youth softball player, was recently diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia just days after the start of her season.
In wake of the tragic news, the Tewksbury community has once again answered the bell; between a Go Fund Me page with over $7,000 in donations and an event held by the Tewksbury High School softball team, the Redmen are ensuring Coppola isn’t alone in her long journey ahead.
When family friends Micayla Hanson and Jacqui Johnson learned of the sudden news, they knew they had to do something to help in any way possible. Along with setting up a Go Fund Me to contribute to the financial cost of treating cancer, the life-long friends created “Jocey’s Posse” bracelets that will also contribute to the effort.
“She told us the diagnosis and we were like okay, we need to do something, so we started with bracelets,” said Hanson. “A lot of people don’t use Venmo so the older people requested GoFundMe. It’s been going really well.”
While entering her sixth season of softball in Tewksbury, Coppola also enjoys crafts and gaming in her free time. She is the oldest of two siblings, including fifth grader Julia and first grader Jack. Her parents Jill Canty and Joe Cappola have been appreciative of the immediate outreach from the town.
“I’ve honestly been speechless. She can’t even believe it when she looks at the GoFundMe,” Hanson said of Coppola’s family. “It’s amazing to see that everybody in town is just so (supportive). Some people don’t even know her, some people have never met Jocelyn and they’ve been so supportive. It’s been really great.”
Coppola has already started her chemotherapy, facing the harsh side effects that it offers.
“She’s a force,” said Hanson of Coppola’s fight thus far. “We’re very hopeful that she’s going to continue to be a force.”
Like Hanson, Johnson hopes that the community’s support will comfort Coppola while she continues her fight.
“We’re just hoping to Jocelyn that she’s got people behind her, because as a twelve-year-old girl trying to find themselves and where they belong and fit in in middle school (is hard), and she’s got a long road ahead of her,” said Johnson. “That’s how quick her life was flipped from a regular pre-teen girl to a pre-teen battling cancer for the next three years.”
Coppola is currently enduring what is hoped to be a 30-day stint at Boston Children’s Hospital before being released for weekly treatments. When she gets out, she plans to support her team.
“She’s hoping that when she gets home she can at least come and sit on a bench and watch and still be a part of the team and be a part of the community and the culture of it and cheer her friends on,” said Hanson.
Until then, the Tewksbury softball community is going to fight for Coppola on the diamond. Last weekend, the Tewksbury High School softball team hosted a home run derby to benefit Coppola, raising over $650 between the event and concessions.
When junior Alyssa Adams learned of Coppola’s diagnosis, she immediately started brainstorming ways her team could help.
“My mom sent me the link of her story and she was like maybe you guys could do something and I was like yeah of course,” recalled Adams. “She’s in our youth program and we’re trying to do more for our youth as well. (I said) it would be really good if we donated as a program and to find something to do as a team and connect us more.”
Adams has always noticed Alumni field to be more shallow than the rest at the Livingston Street softball complex, a perfect location for a home run derby. With the help of her teammates and some posters around town, the team was committed to helping Coppola.
“We were talking about how all the fields are big except that one, so we’re like everyone’s going to be hitting dingers over there,” Adams said with a laugh. “Let’s do a home run derby. And I (got the idea) let’s do it for Jocelyn. It’s a really good cause and it’s very heartwarming for everyone to feel like they did something good and to help her out.”
When high school varsity head coach Brittney Kannan was leading a practice ahead of their “play day”, she was approached by Adams with the idea.
“At practice, she comes over to me in the middle of practice and she’s like coach, what about a home run derby tomorrow, so we ran with that,” she said. “All the kids got super excited. They were texting other teams that were coming here trying to make sure everyone knew the word and what was going on.”
Kannan is familiar with what cancer can bring to a family, and she is also familiar with what a community can do to help ease that burden.
“My brother was diagnosed with cancer at fifteen, and I was thirteen,” she recalled. “So it meant a lot to us, he was in the hospital for a month and I was at home. We saw our community come together for that, and the gifts and the outreach.
“It really means something to you when you’re going through such a hard time as a family,” said Kannan. “To see these kids really come together and do something for maybe a girl that they didn’t know, but she’s one of ours, it was really nice to see that.”
The softball team raised $662 dollars, and Abby Tower was the home run champion.
When Hanson and Johnson first started the Go Fund Me and the bracelets campaign, they had no idea their initiative would gain this much momentum. However, it is far from surprising in a town like Tewksbury.
“All the support has definitely made them feel like they belong and a real sense of community, which Tewksbury has been known for,” said Johnson. “They really step up to the plate when somebody in town needs help. Tewksbury does a really good job at rallying together.”
To support Coppola and her fight against cancer, visit gofundme.com and search “Jocelyn’s Journey” to donate. To purchase a “Jocey’s Posse” bracelet, Venmo $5 per bracelet to @joceysposse.
