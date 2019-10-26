LOWELL — Tewksbury resident Brian Amaral had a terrific career while running at both Tewksbury High and Fitchburg University. He led both the high school and collegiate teams to all kinds of championship titles, while mostly being both team's No. 1 runner.
After graduating this past spring, Amaral left the team aspect of running but has kept it going on an individual level. On Sunday morning, he beat out several hundred other runners from across the state, New England and a handful of other states, by finishing second place in the Ashworth Awards Bay State Marathon which started and ended at the Tsongas Arena Parking Lot.
Running in his first ever marathon, Amaral finished in a time of 2:34.35.0.
"There was a guy leading who was on a course record pace (around miles 19 and 20) and at that point, all I was thinking about was finishing the race," said Amaral. (Before that) after mile 18, I knew that if I kept that pace, I was going to cramp up and I never would have finished the race. So I slowed down to about six minute mile paces to be smart and try to get within the top three finishes and luckily I finished second. I definitely made the right choice. This is my first marathon so I can always improve my time."
Now working with students with autism, Amaral said that his passion for the sport will always be there.
"I love running. It's something where you really have to work for every day. If you go out there and don't do the work, you won't get the results. And I enjoy it," he said.
Six other locals competed in the marathon portion, while, 20 others competed in the half marathon. Finishing behind Amaral was Wilmington High cross-country and track coach Brian Schell, who was 55th overall with a time of 2:57.12.1. Five Tewksbury residents followed including Jake Aquino (94th, 3:02.53.0), Tharat Hul (136th, 3:09.40.0), Nichole Staude (159th, 3:14.57.7), Tammy Chow (244th, 3:24.02.4) and Pierre Folunac (301st, 3:29.48.7).
In the half marathon, current TMHS cross-country coach Peter Fortunato was the top local finisher as he was 16th overall with a time of 1:21.44.7. Wilmington's Jill Chisholm, the founder the popular Sole Sisters Club, also cracked the top 100 as she was 54th at 1:29.47.6.
Only two other Wilmington residents competed and that was Jess Madore, who was 514th at 2:04.57.9 and Daniel King, who was 773rd at 2:27.12.8.
The other Tewksbury residents include: Erica Newcomer (264th, 1:48.26.2), Kim O'Hanlon (327th, 1:53.35.3), Tania Gianino (330th, 1:53.55.3), Kristin Vaillancourt (343rd, 1:54.24.5), Beth Connors (364th, 1:55.18.9), Carolyn Holmes (410th, 1:58.18.5), Jennifer Dillon (430th, 1:59.26.2), Megan Leonard (431st, 1:59.26.7), Jessica Masotta (443rd, 2:00.10.6), Michael Vagos (524th, 2:05.54.4), Jeanne Martin (648th, 2:14.29.5), Sarah LaFreniere (718th, 2:21.15.4), Maureen Ruscio (719th, 2:21.15.5), Kristen Menslage (768th, 2:25.24.8) and Russell Deshaies (795th, 2:27.28.0).
CHICAGO MARATHON
The weekend before, another handful of local residents took part in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.
Tewksbury’s Heather Carroll had an outstanding race, finishing in a time of 3:16.48, which was over three minutes faster than her time at the Portland Marathon.
"It was an incredible experience that I am so glad I was able to go through," said Carroll. "It was amazing to be running with that many people nonetheless among elite runners and runners from so many different countries. It's always interesting to think about all of those people coming together to do something we all love to do which is running. It was not only about the runners, but also the thousands upon thousands of volunteers who helped run everything smoothly and efficiently. Not to mention how friendly everybody was."
Carroll, a former stand-out soccer player at TMHS, said that you need a lot of help from others to get through the entire 26.2 mile journey.
"The crowds throughout the race were loud and extremely motivating which helped everybody along," she said. "I honestly can't speak highly enough of how much I enjoyed my time in Chicago running the marathon out there. My personal race experience was again incredible, my body was ready for the race and was fueled to get through it along with another personal record coming in at 3:16:48. I was thrilled to be a part of one of the major marathons of the US and am hopeful to continue on with my running adventures with my next stop going to be another major marathon right here in Boston in April."
Other Tewksbury runners included Mike Doherty in 3:42.00, Amy Zani 5:20.57 and Nicole Alfano 5:43.26.
A total of seven runners from Wilmington competed in the prestigious race, with one of them, 21-year old Connor Bailey, far exceeding his own expectations by finishing in a time of 3:53:02
“I felt great. I finished way faster than I was aiming to,” Bailey said. “The race was amazing lots of fun and I have to say easier than I expected it to be.”
Other Wilmington runners included Jacqueline Santini 3:54.23; Kristi Templeton 4:14.49; Lindsay Leahy 4:38.19; Cathy D'Augusta 5:05.29; Kristen Harris 5:20.58 and Chloe Callahan 5:41.28.
Billerica’s Lisa Botte, who is originally from Wilmington and ran with several of the other Sole Sisters members, finished at 5:05.29.
