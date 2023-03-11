PEABODY — The season came to an end for the Shawsheen Tech/Bedford girls hockey team last Wednesday when the Rams lost to Peabody/North Reading/Lynnfield by a 4-1 score.
It was the third loss of the year for Shawsheen/Bedford against the eighth-seeded Peabody team.
The Rams were the 25th seed in Div. 1.
Peabody led just 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.
Ram coach Kate O’Shea said her girls came out of the locker room for the final 15 minutes pumped.
At 5:17 of the third, Wilmington’s Alexis Fox scored for the Rams to make it 2-1, but Peabody would score at the eight-minute mark and then convert an empty-net goal with just 19 seconds remaining to lock up the win.
Goalie Elianna Munroe of Billerica made 28 stops to keep the Rams in the game throughout the evening.
After beating Shawsheen, Peabody (18-4) added a 3-0 win over ninth-seeded Methuen and skated against top-seeded St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
The trip to the playoffs was just the second time Shawsheen’s girls hockey program has reached the playoffs in program history.
While impressive in and of itself, the fact that the girls bounced back from going 1-19 just a season ago made this year’s accomplishment all the more remarkable.
“Overall, it was a great season,” said O’Shea. “It was nice to bounce back the way we did.”
The best news? Most of the girls on this year’s team will be back next season.
Shawsheen had seven Wilmington residents on its roster, a group led by forwards Paige Fuller and Alexis Fox. Fuller was a league all-star this season.
“She had a great year,” O’Shea said. “She’s actually had a great couple of years for us. This year she was third on the team in scoring. She’s a great kid.”
Fox was one of the team’s most pleasant surprises according to O’Shea.
“She totally flipped the switch,” said the coach of Fox. “She’s a good, athletic player, but the way she improved this year was just insane. She put a lot of pucks in the net, she was winning races (to the puck) and I think her speed finally caught up to her. You could definitely tell she did some offseason work.”
Other Wilmington residents on the roster were defensemen Macy Savage, Arianna Fasulo and Alyssa Costantiello and forwards Lilly Abbott and Gigi Grieco.
Tewksbury’s Corrine Foley was a standout defenseman for the Rams, but was injured halfway through the campaign and did not return. Foley suffered an ankle injury.
“She was another one of our standout defensemen,” O’Shea said. “Unfortunately, she just had the wrong collision at the wrong time. She actually got her cast off right before the playoff game. She still wasn’t cleared to play, but she was close.”
After entering the year hoping to just get a few more victories, the Rams will enter the 2023-2024 campaign with a whole new set of goals.
“This was the second-most wins in program history,” the coach said after her team finished 10-11 overall. “It was a great year, the girls had a lot of fun and we’re hoping to build on it next year.”
CHEERLEADING
The Shawsheen Tech cheerleading squad recently captured the Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship and the Div. 3 North competition.
With the Div. 3 crown, the Rams advance to this Sunday’s state championship competition at Worcester State University.
“The girls did really well at the Div. 3 North competition,” coach Samantha Cacciola said. “We went against a lot of good teams. I’m very, very proud of them.”
Shawsheen will compete at approximately 12 p.m. according to Cacciola.
In her fourth year as the varsity cheer coach and sixth year overall with the program, Cacciola has had her own set of challenges this season.
She is currently at the hospital on bed rest and pre-term labor monitoring.
Her sister and assistant coach, Jessica Cacciola, has taken over the team the last two weeks. Coach Sandra Robson has also been helping out when possible.
Wilmington residents on the team include senior Isabella Catalano, senior Emalie Cruz, senior Michaela Knee and freshman Amelie DeBlois.
“The girls have been doing an amazing job adapting to the changes,” Samantha Cacciola said. “My nine seniors I have been coaching since they were freshmen and this has been a hard change, but they are resilient like a Ram so they are doing well. I am excited to see them do amazing this Sunday and will be proud of them regardless of the outcome.”
At the Div. 3 competition, Shawsheen edged out North Reading by just three points. Tewksbury High finished third.
Cacciola is hoping that people come to support the Rams at Sunday’s competition and encourages fans to get tickets at https://gofan.co/app/school/MSAA.
While still in the hospital, Cacciola said she will be following the Rams through Facetime both at their practices and at the state finals.
“We would love all the support we can get,” Cacciola said.
