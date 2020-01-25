BILLERICA – A battle for local bragging rights between the Shawsheen Tech and Wilmington High Boys Hockey teams last Thursday night was exactly that for almost two periods; a battle, with the teams trading blows and no clear winner in sight.
But a dominant third period by Wilmington turned a close game into a blowout, as the Wildcats came away with a 5-1 victory over the Rams in this battle of non-league rivals.
Just when it looked like the teams would go to the third period with Wilmington holding a slim 2-1 lead, the Wildcats got a late second period lead to make the score 3-1.
Wilmington would then go on to control play in the third period on their way to improving their record to 5-4-1 on the season. Shawsheen meanwhile, dropped 5-6-1 on the season.
Wilmington was led on offense by a pair of goals by sophomore forward Riley Fitzgerald, along with a goal and an assist by junior Peter Kourkoutas and goals by senior Zach Kincaid and junior Drew Gallucci. Junior James Kourkoutas had a pair of assists for the Wildcats, while senior captain Jared Venezia, junior Robbie Courtney, junior Matt Pendenza and senior Joe Hill added one assist each. Junior goalie Sam Cedrone made 20 saves in net, winning his first varsity game.
Junior forward Sean Murphy of Tewksbury scored the only goal of the game for the Rams, while senior goalie Kam Neault of Tewksbury made 26 saves in a losing effort.
Wilmington could not have gotten off to a better start, scoring just 34 seconds into the game when Fitzgerald ripped a one-timer past Neault after a great pass in the slot by James Kourkoutas for a quick 1-0 lead.
“That definitely wasn’t the game plan, but really it was just a thirty-second breakdown,” Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker said. “I thought after that we played pretty well, so that wasn’t the big difference. It really came down to the third period.”
Baker was correct. After the goal, Shawsheen seemed to control play for the next several minutes, getting several good scoring opportunities, and even controlling the physical play. But Cedrone held them at bay, and it would actually be Wilmington who would score next, with Drew Gallucci making the score 2-0 with 3:41 left in the period.
“It’s always nice to get one on the first shift like that,” Wilmington coach Steve Scanlon said. “For us, we have been struggling to play all three periods, so to come out and get one quick like that was big for us. The players are playing a little more loosely after that. We struggled a little there in the first after the goal, but I thought we played a good period two and a good period three.”
Shawsheen got on the board early in the second period, with Murphy pouncing on a loose puck in front and putting it past Cedrone to bring the Rams within 2-1 just 1:27 into the frame. But in somewhat of a reversal of the first period, it was Wilmington who took control after the Shawsheen goal, and if not for some outstanding stops by Neault, they may have extended their lead.
Wilmington did eventually get the insurance goal when Fitzgerald scored his second goal of the game on a breakaway with 1:29 left in the second period to make the score 3-1.
“We thought we could wear them down if we kept a real heavy forecheck on them,” Scanlon said. “And we did a lot of cycling in the corners and we felt like we could slow them down a lot and put them under a lot of pressure.”
Scanlon knows he has a gem of a young player in Fitzgerald, with his two-goal performance in this game being just the latest display of his talents.
“He’s a good player, a good skilled player and he thinks the game well,” Scanlon said. “He’s got good hockey IQ, skates well and has good stick skills. He needs a little more weight on him, but he knows what he is doing and he is good player.”
Shawsheen was still very much in the game at that point, but Wilmington came out in the third period determined to change that, and a goal by Kincaid with 9:34 left certainly seemed to have that effect. A little over three minutes later Peter Kourkoutas made sure of it on a goal with 6:16 left in the game with an assist by Joe Hill to account for the 5-1 final.
“I just broke it down for the kids and really it was a nine minute breakdown in the third period that cost us,” Baker said. “We got good goaltending and I thought overall we got a really good effort by the whole team, but it really came down to a nine minute lay down in the third period and you can’t do that against good teams. That is really where we lost control of the game.”
