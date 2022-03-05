BILLERICA – Coming off an emotional win over Blackstone Valley Tech just two nights earlier in the State Vocational Championship game, it might have been natural for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team to have a bit of a letdown in their MIAA Division 3 preliminary round matchup with Madison Park on Tuesday night at Mark Donovan Gymnasium.
But as it turned out, it was just the opposite for the 25th seeded Rams, who played one of their best games of the season on their way to a 72-49 win over No. 40 Madison Park. As good as the Rams (17-6) have been all season, one of their weaknesses has been getting off to slow starts in several of their games. That was certainly not the case on Tuesday night, as Shawsheen raced out to a 23-8 lead after the first quarter and extended their cushion to 44-23 at the half, before coasting to victory in the second half.
“We did not know much about Madison Park coming into the game, so we just wanted to get off to a fast start and play team first basketball and we did that right from the start,” Shawsheen coach Joe Gore said. “I thought our ball movement was as good as it has been all season and that certainly helped us.”
Junior captain Mavrick Bourdeau had 26 points to once again lead the Rams in scoring, but he was not alone, as senior Cam Pontes had a fine all-around game with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while senior captains Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury and Jeff Kelly each had ten points.
“We are at our best when our scoring is spread out the way it was tonight”, Gore said. “We always tell our guys that if you aren’t having a good night scoring, you can contribute in other ways, whether it is rebounding or defense, but when we are getting the balanced scoring like we did tonight, that is exactly what we are looking for.”
In addition to their balanced scoring, another thing that helped the Rams on Tuesday night was playing in front of their home crowd at Mark Donovan Gymnasium. The gym was packed to the gills with Rams supporters, providing a great atmosphere for a high school tournament game.
“It was our best crowd all year. Our fans really showed out tonight and the kids just feed off that energy,” Gore said. “One of the best things about this team is the energy they play with, and when they can feed off the crowd like they did tonight, it just makes them even better. We are a tough team to beat when we are clicking on all cylinders.
The Rams will definitely need to be clicking on Friday night when they hit the road for their first round game against No.8 Dover Sherborn at 7:00 pm. The Raiders, who finished second in the Tri-Valley League Small School Division with a 16-4 overall record (12-4 in TVL) will certainly give the Rams their toughest challenge of the season.
“They are a very good team. They play in a very tough league and they have two Tri-Valley All-Stars on their team,” Gore said. “We are going to have to play our best game of the season. They are the number eight seed, and with home court you know they are going to want to do the same thing that we did tonight in front of their fans.
“But if we play our best, I am confident we can play with anybody. We need to have two good days of practice and then just go down there and give it our best.”
