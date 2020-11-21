The Shawsheen Tech Boys Soccer team won the CAC League Championship title last Tuesday night, while head coach Tom Severo captured his 400th win. The team includes front row from left: Anthony Papa, Jeremy Perez, Adam Kearns, Tyler Newhouse, Noah Rizzo, Cam Camelio; middle row from left: Tom Severo, Joe Woodward and Matt Hemenway; and back row from left, Billy Hartshorn, Tyler Archibald, Devin Almeida, Ray Legnon, Kevin Stevens, Joe Hansen, James Genetti, Derek Costello, Tyler Kopacz, Evan Pinto and Zach Haumann. (photo by Mike Ipppolito).