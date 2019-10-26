METHUEN — For the fifth year in a row, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' cross-country team finished with a dual meet record of .500 or better.
Last Thursday, the Redmen kept that streak going but it certainly wasn't easy, splitting a tri-meet with a win over Methuen (22-35) but a loss to Haverhill by the same score.
The 1-1 ends the regular season for Tewksbury, who finish the season at 6-4 for the second straight year. That came after seasons of 8-2, 10-0 and 10-0, giving the team a 40-10 record over the last five years compared to the 12-38 mark the first five years of the decade.
First-year head coach Fran Cusick is satisfied with the six wins, but thought his team had a chance for seven heading into the tri-meet held last Wednesday.
“The Haverhill meet was one I thought we could win under the right circumstances,” he said. “We needed to have a great day and we needed them to have an off day. Unfortunately, neither of those things happened. We ran a good but not great race collectively and they ran lights out. I am not at all disappointed in the effort though — our kids went for it and ran well, we just came up a little short.”
Tewksbury had three of the top seven finishers including junior Makayla Paige, who won for the 18th straight time against Merrimack Valley Conference opponents with a time of 17:20. Senior Meghan Ostertag was third at 18:27 and junior Izzie Carleton was seventh at 19:19.
“One of the highlights for us was another excellent dual meet race for Meghan Ostertag,” said coach Fran Cusick.”She started out a bit further back than I would have liked, but slowly moved up over the course of the race to take third overall. It’s been great having Meghan back this year after she missed all of last cross country season with injuries.”
Tewksbury then had four runners cross the finish line within the top 19 overall finishers and that included Molly Cremin (13th, 20:12), Maci Chapman (15th, 20:17), Elyse O'Leary (17th, 20:26) and Olivia Millspaugh (18th, 20:35).
Rounding out the competitors include Emma Jensen, who was 20th at 20:48, Erin Sands, who was 21st at 21:11, Shannon Crowley, who was 25th at 22:27 and Sarah Polimeno, who was 28th at 23:10.
“Our other two captains, Shannon Crowley and Sarah Polimeno, both ran smart races as well,” said Cusick. “It’s very easy in cross country to get sucked into a fast early pace and then die out once the adrenaline and enthusiasm of the start fade. These two both ran measured, intelligent races and were able to maintain a steady pace for most of the race. They didn’t score for us today, but their leadership has been important with this group where we have many runners that are new to the sport and the team.”
This Saturday will begin Tewksbury's post-season meets, but Cusick said looking back, a 6-4 record behind a team made up of a lot of inexperienced underclassmen is certainly something to be proud of.
“Our top ten kids are probably some combination of Makayla Paige, Meghan Ostertag, Izzie Carleton, Maci Chapman, Elyse O’Leary, Molly Cremin, Olivia Millspaugh, Emma Jensen, Erin Sands, and Jess Satterfield,” said Cusick. Of those kids, only one of them is a senior, and five of them have never run high school cross country before. So our varsity experience is limited, but we are figuring things out and getting better as a team.”
Tewksbury will compete in Saturday's MVC Championship Meet to be held at Lowell's Shedd Park with the varsity girls race to begin at 10:00 am. Billerica is the clear favorite to win, but Lowell and several other teams, including Tewksbury, should be in the mix for the top four or five spots.
