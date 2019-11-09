BOSTON — Rick Piracini could do it all on the ice. The 1989 graduate of Suffolk University was a puck moving defenseman for the Rams Hockey team before the term puck moving defenseman became so popular.
The Tewksbury resident, a 1985 graduate of Somerville High was an outstanding player in both high school and college, and his name still appears very prominently in the Suffolk record books, as he is the all-time points leader from the blue line in program history with 98 points on 29 goals and 69 assists.
Piracini was recently honored for his incredible college career when he was inducted into the Suffolk University Athletics Hall of Fame on October 25 in a ceremony in Boston. Piracini is the seventh men's ice hockey player to be inducted into the Suffolk Hall of Fame, including multi-sport athletes. He is the fourth Suffolk men's hockey player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame from the late 80s, early 90s era, joining the likes of Brian Horan (2007), Brian Gruning (2009) and Sean O'Driscoll (2016).
“It is an honor to be inducted as only one of seven hockey players over Suffolk's long history of ice hockey,” Piracini said. “Suffolk put on a great event for all of us inductees and our families and we had a large group of old teammates and friends show up to make it a special night with lots of old stories and laughs. It was a great time and some great memories and I can't thank the Suffolk Athletic Department enough.”
While the induction ceremony was certainly a special night, Piracini’s career at Suffolk was also very special. During Piracini’s time at Suffolk, the Rams had some great victories. He was a crucial part of the "We are SU" movement.
As a senior captain, Piracini helped distinguish the motto of the 1988-89 team, which opened the campaign with seven straight victories and went on to finish the year 19-7-1, marking the most successful Suffolk men's hockey squad at the time. The 19 victories are still good for second most in the Rams' record books today. That team opened the eyes of many opponents and put Suffolk men's hockey on the map.
Of all his great memories at Suffolk, the most important memory to him was going through it all with some of his best friends. It was a very special time for Piracini, and he knows how fortunate he was to be a part of such a great group of players.
“I was lucky enough to play in an era when it was primarily local guys coming right out of high school and played with seven guys over my four years from my, then home town of Somerville,” Piracini said. “I shared the captaincy at both Somerville High School in 1985 and again at Suffolk University in 1989 with a childhood buddy, Russ Rosa.
“I had the opportunity to play with Suffolk's top two leading scorers and Hall of Famers Brian Horan and fellow Tewksbury blow-in Brian Gruning.”
Piracini also knows that he never would have had the success that he did on the ice without the support of his family.
“Like most hockey players it starts with my parents as they played a huge role in supporting us six kids,” Piracini said. “My sisters Doreen and Diane and brothers Tom, Anthony and Bob all played multiple sports and were involved with all kinds of activities. Between my brother Anthony, myself and brother Bob we had a Piracini wearing a Suffolk hockey jersey for ten straight years.”
And while his parents supported him in his younger years, he was just as lucky in his adult life when he met his wife Lori Covino-Piracini at Suffolk. Following his 1989 graduation from Suffolk's Sawyer Business School with a bachelor's degree in business sales and marketing he has worked for Action Bearing Company for the past 30 years and is proud to call Tewksbury home.
He and Lori have three children, Marc (24), Jess (22) and Allison (20), and Piracini knows how lucky he was and is to have Lori by his side.
“I was lucky enough then to have the support of my then girlfriend and now wife of 27 years, Lori,” Piracini said. “We raised our three kids here in Tewksbury and it was a great town to get them involved in sports and activities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.