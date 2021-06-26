Since last September, we have taken rides down Memory Lane, re-running stories from previous TMHS Athletic teams, which had great success in the state tournament. Here’s a look at the Girls Outdoor Track team after winning the Class B Eastern Mass Championship title back in 2006.
WESTFORD — Bill Piscione has a tremendous ability to make people laugh. So it seemed only fitting that when he found out that his Tewksbury Girls Track and Field team captured the Class B State Championship on Saturday, he laughed at captain Brittany Flibotte, who told him the news.
For the second year in a row, the Redmen were crowned state champions by winning the Class B state title by one point over second place finishers North Attleboro and Mansfield held over five hours at Westford Academy High School.
Tewksbury finished with 49 team points, allowing the team to bring home its second straight trophy after capturing the Class C title a year ago. Tewksbury was the fifth largest school in Class C and now are the third smallest school in Class B.
For Piscione, he knew all along that he was going to retire after this season. His coaches knew it all along but his team didn’t. Word leaked out that the veteran coach would be leaving and boy did he walk out in style (he still has one last meet, this Saturday’s All-State Meet before he officially hangs up the whistle).
In two years as head coach since taking over for Bob MacDougall, Piscione finished 14-0 in the regular season, won two MVC Division 2 titles, two MVC Meet titles, one Class B and one Class C State Relay titles as well as one Class B and one Class C state title and one Tewksbury Invitational title.
Tewksbury trailed throughout Saturday’s entire meet until putting a few pieces of the puzzle together in the final hour which put them over the top.
“I sat with these assistant coaches all week long and we were trying to put different things together,” said Piscione. “We figured that these teams would be too powerful for us. So what we decided was to save the kids for the stuff we’re good at (the relays). We said that if were going to do this strategy we had to keep the girls relaxed and calm.
“This is great. I had no clue that we won. I’m just very fortunate to be a part of this.”
The relays is what really was the difference. The coaches decided to scratch some girls from other events, and put them solely into the relay races so they would be that much rested. That plan worked diligently as many kids ran outstanding legs leading the 4x400 team to a first place, while the 4x800 team finished third and the 4x100 team finished fourth accounting for 22 of the team’s points.
In the final event of the day, the 4x400, Tewksbury needed a top finish and got just that. Ashley Smith, who transferred to Tewksbury after spending a year at Presentation of Mary Academy in Methuen, was the lead off leg and she went out strong holding the lead.
“It was hot and painful,” she said about her lap around the track. “Over there (at the three quarter mark) the wind really hits you in the face and you feel like the baton weighs ten pounds.”
Smith then handed it off to Colleen Fitzpatrick, who has been battling a hamstring injury since December. She battled throughout the entire race and hung in trailing the front runner by several yards. Sophomore Kristen Judge followed and it seemed like the weather got to her early on but she pumped her arms very strong down the final stretch to keep the second place in line, giving the baton off to Nikki Cunha who trailed by about three to four yards.
“I got boxed in,” said Judge. “But I just tried to go as fast I could. I didn’t go as fast as I wanted but it was still a good race (for me).”
She then put the baton into the hands of Cunha, who on the final straightaway came from behind per usual, edging out the contenders from Westford and Central Catholic, which ultimately gave the Redmen the championship.
“So much of the credit has to go to these assistant coaches,” said Piscione. “From Peter Molloy, to John Byrnes, Peter Saber, Carol Nevatta and (boys coach) Steve Levine. All of them had such a big influence on this meet, on this season and on me. And also all of the captains did a tremendous job - they really kept this team together all season.”
Besides the first place in the 4x400, the only other ten point event came from Cunha in the pole vault which she cleared 9-6, a personal best for the tenth grader. She also swiped a third place in the 400 (1:00.08) as she was a part of 26 of the team’s 49 points.
While Cunha’s efforts stood out and were huge, as were the two other relay teams but several other individual performances went under the microscope when they were indeed huge at that moment. Kat Soni finished second in the triple jump which happened right as the 4x400 relay was going off. She jumped 35-04 to take eight big team points. Right before that, Amber Pariseau was sixth in the 100 meter hurdles, sliding in one very big team point with her 16.66 second time.
Another huge one point came from sophomore Hadley Santos in the pole vault. After severely spraining her ankle, she still somehow managed to clear 8 feet to take sixth place and grab one point for the team.
As big as that was, so were the other two relay races. The 4x800 team of Kaitlyn Rose, Shelby Leone, Brittany Flibotte and Melissa Fierimonte broke a school record with its third place finish of 9:49.82. Then the 4x100 team of Kristina Zontini, Laurie Irvine, Smith and Julie Reynolds came across at 51.08 seconds to finish fourth.
Tewksbury also had a handful of very strong efforts in many other events, although those individuals did not place in the top six including: Laura Callan who was 13th in the 400 at1:03.09; Kristine Moore was 24th in the mile at 5:52.62; Sarah Bonomo was 9th in the two mile at 12:29.41; Cat Connors was 26th in the 800 at 2:39.41; Lauren Chamberland and Kristen Judge were 15th and 22nd in the 300 meter hurdles; Soni was 11th in the long jump at 15-08.75; Kayleigh Harrington was 23rd in the triple jump at 30-09.50; Danielle Remegio was 10th in the discus at 91-04, followed by Hannah Kaltenbach and Alesha Davies who were 28th and 29th; and Chrissy Lowe was 19th in the javelin.
The three relay teams, as well as Cunha in the pole vault and 400 and Soni in the triple jump advance to this Saturday’s All-State Meet which will take place at Fitchburg State College.
