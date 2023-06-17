NORTHBRIDGE/NORWELL — Coming off a state vocational title, the Shawsheen Tech boys lacrosse team was ready to make some noise in the division 3 MIAA state tournament.
The No. 17 Rams did just that, edging No. 16 Nipmuc Regional by a score of 12-11 in an overtime thriller in the round of 32 on Monday, June 5th.
Caleb Caceres was the hero, potting the sudden death winner just eight seconds into the overtime period. The face off specialist won the draw, speeding his way to the cage to seal the victory for his 20th face off win of the game.
However, it was a roller coaster of a game for the Rams.
Shawsheen went down 3-0 in the early minutes of the contest, forcing the Rams to dig deep from the get go.
“They played a very good three-three zone defense and it took us a little while to break it and get rolling offensively,” said Rams head coach Chuck Baker.
Shawsheen was able to get on the board in the first quarter, as Brayton Carbone finished a feed from Chase Darcey.
From there, the Shawsheen offense began to click, scoring seven goals in the second quarter including four straight to start the period.
Carbone (two), Trey Elliott (two), Jack Martins, and Derek Maguire all potted goals in the quarter to send the Rams into the second half with a 7-4 lead.
“(The) third quarter we were having trouble controlling the ball off of clears and played much of the period in our defensive end due to that and penalties,” said Baker.
As a result, the Rams were only able to add one tally to board, when Carbone netted his fourth of the game off a pass from Maguire. As the Shawsheen attack slowed down, goalie Quinn Guinane kept his team in it, who totaled 20 saves in an impressive performance.
Holding an 8-6 lead heading into the final installment of play, it looked like Shawsheen was in the driver's seat.
In the opening minutes of the quarter, the Rams came out flying, scoring two quick scores as Carbone and Mike Lawson both scored as Shawsheen extended their lead to 10-6.
However, Nipmuc wasn’t going to go down that easy.
“Penalties and not taking care of the ball caused the game to turn, and we allowed Nipmuc to go on a five goal streak including the go ahead with just under two minutes remaining,” recalled Baker.
Down a goal, Caceres was able to draw a penalty that resulted in four on four play for the final minute, where Shawsheen was able to capitalize, sending the game to overtime when Darcey found Maguire for the game tying score.
“Caceres won another draw and took it right to the cage and put in the game winner eight seconds into overtime,” Baker recalled of the game winner. “This was an amazing back and forth game.”
However, Shawsheen ultimately wasn’t able to dance any further in the tournament, suffering a 21-7 loss to No. 1 seed Norwell last Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.