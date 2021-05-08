TEWKSBURY – Two years ago, the last outdoor track season, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' team finished 3-1 and were co-champions of the Merrimack Valley Conference small school division. In order to do that this spring, the Redmen will need to beat heavily favored Billerica, who they will see in the opening meet on Saturday morning.
“During the entire Fall-2 season, I felt that we got better and better. When you are matched up against a team like Billerica, you have to be absolutely perfect and you have to hope that they are having a bit of an off day and very rarely do you get both of those things in the same day,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “I think realistically, we should have a great shot to win all of our meets, with perhaps the exception of Billerica.”
He added that he regardless of what happens in the opener, he believes this team can make some noise with the out of conference meets, which was of right now, are on.
“With the state relay meet, I feel like we can do pretty well, if they end up having it. Right now it's on. I don't think we're in a position to win it, but we can certainly can be a top ten team or a top five team if we have a fantastic day. I'm excited about that, and more excited that we can have more of a normal season here and we don't have to deal with the horrible weather which was present in the early goings of the Fall-2 season.”
While there's a lot of unknowns to this point of the young season, one thing that is known is this marks the last season of watching senior Makayla Paige – one of the country's best runners who will be off to UNC in the fall on a full athletic scholarship – perform on the track.
In 2019, she was the Division 3 Eastern Mass champion in both the 400-meter hurdles and 800-meters, setting meet records in both, and went on to win the All-State title in the 800.
“Makayla Paige is obviously our top kid and she's in her final season of track here at Tewksbury and that's very sad for all of us, but very exciting for her,” said Cusick. “For her, trying to balance the dual meets and doing what she needs to do to get ready for the bigger meets, that's going to be a bit of a challenge this season, as the Fall-2 season was more about training. Now she's going to be getting ready for the Nationals, the Brooks PR Invitational Meet in Seattle, which is a big deal and that's going to be on July 3rd.
“We have to balance those meets with our own dual meets, the MVC Championship Meet, as well as all of the other general senior week school activities, so all of that is going to be a bit of a challenge.”
Besides Paige, this team certainly has a lot of other talent. Senior Abby Demos returns in the shot put and as a sophomore she was 10th in the league and 17th in D3 Eastern Mass.
“Abby Demos is back with the throws and she's a really strong contributor for us. I think she will benefit even more this spring by having both the shot put and the discus, which is a lot better in terms of throwing when you have a lot more variety that you can get into,” said Cusick.
Senior Izzie Carleton was 10th in the league in the 400-meter hurdles two years ago. Junior Molly Cremin made a big splash as a freshmen, as part of the 4x800 team and by taking 19th in the mile with a time of 6:10 at the league meet.
“Molly Cremin had a fantastic Fall-2 season and it was really a breakout season for her. She lowered her mile time down to 5:38 and she lowered her two-mile time down to 12:18. She is someone who I think will really benefit from getting to do some invitational meets,” said Cusick. “She ran most of her races kind of by herself.
“In the shorter races like the dash, you have someone pushing you but in the distance events, like the two-mile, you don't always have that, so hopefully she'll get pushed this season. I'm excited for Molly and also Maci Chapman, another kid who did very well this Fall-2 season but basically ran alone.”
Chapman, a junior, will return for her fourth varsity sport this calendar year, after competing in cross-country, ice hockey, track during the Fall-2 season and now outdoor track. She was with Cremin as part of that successful 4x800 relay team and will also compete in various middle distance to distance events.
Sophomore Carrina Barron continues to excel as a three-sport athlete between volleyball and track and will be back in the hurdles and some of the running events.
There's a very large group of athletes, who have experience between the indoor or outdoor season including seniors Brenna Cassidy, Iris Diaz, Erin Sands and Maria Da Silva, juniors Elyse O'Leary, Maisan Nguyen, Erica Hinkle, Victoria Allen and Noelia Cura as well as a handful of sophomores including Julia Barletta, Emma Jensen and Olivia Millspaugh.
“We're still trying to find our way through as we have some injuries,” said Cusick. “Emma Jensen and Julia Barletta both injured themselves in the Billerica meet during the indoor season, so they are out for a while and they are both two of our better high jumpers and hurdlers, so I'm hoping to find some other people to fill in.”
Besides the veterans, there's also two new members of the team who are coming off successful seasons with the gymnastics team.
“Amanda Ogden is with us and she's a really good gymnastics athlete. We have Jaden Kasule, who is a gymnastics athlete as well and both of them will be doing the pole vault,” said Cusick.
Rounding out the roster includes seniors Christina Capachietti and Tory Sweeney, juniors Madison Forgione, Isabel DeSisto, Ally Costello, Raia Price, Sophia Brown, Ava Piccolo and Maddy Kearney; sophomores Colleen Cremin and Riley Veits; and freshmen Hailee Armstrong, Skylar Auth, Lily Boucher, Cassidy Paige, Emma Giordano, Stephanie Mercurio, Samantha Tilton, Alana Price, McKayla Conley, Delia Conte, Emma Ryan, Kimsan Nguyen, Lana Dang, as well as Tea Nickerson and Natalie Nickerson.
Tewksbury opens the season against Billerica and then will travel to face Dracut/Lawrence on Wednesday. Cusick said that he's excited that a former star athlete has come back to help the pole vaulters.
“We have a great coaching staff here. Ashley Colarusso has returned and is helping us out with the pole vault. She is a former all-conference (and state place finisher) here at Tewksbury and went on to a fantastic career at Stonehill, so she is finding time in her schedule to help us out with pole vault which has been a huge help as that event is really technical and difficult to coach and she really knows what she is doing,” he said.
