Over the past few weeks, members of the MIAA and its sports committees have been meeting to discuss possible further changes for the 2021-'22 season, which coincides with the new state wide state tournament.
With changes already proposed – and just waiting on finalization – to football, basketball and volleyball, among others, this past week came possible changes to baseball, as well as cross-country and track-and-field.
In baseball, the proposal will be to go from four divisions in the state tournament to five. Each division will have close to 65 teams, which would allow for nearly 50 percent of the teams in each division to qualify for the newly designed state tournament. The proposal would put 63 teams in Division 1, 66 in Division 2, 65 in Division 3, 66 in Division 4 and 65 in Division 5.
According to the Boston Herald, "Schools that don’t like their current placement and wish to appeal to reclassify can appeal to the Tournament Management Committee. (Also), Teams that want to move up can do so without someone else being displaced.”
Two other topics were discussed, including the 1A Baseball tournament, as well as keeping track of the pitch count so pitchers get the proper amount of rest between appearances. It appears as if the 1A Tournament will remain. As for the pitch count, under National Federation Rules, anyone who throws one to 25 pitches can come back the next day. Those who throw 26 to 50 pitches require one day’s rest, 41 to 55 pitches would be two days, 56 to 70 pitches need three days’ rest and anyone throwing 71 to 115 pitches (which is the maximum allowed) would not be able to come back for four days.
If a pitcher has thrown 71 to 90 pitches on the day he last pitched, on his fourth day of rest, he would be eligible to throw a maximum of 25 pitches.
Both of these items will be discussed and finalized at a later date.
There were much more drastic proposed changes to both cross-country and indoor track. The committee voted 15-0 in favor of moving cross-country to a nine-division sectional alignment. Today, there's ten sectional meets, with six divisions in Eastern Mass and two each in Central and Western. To avoid confusion, the new divisions will be called 1A, 1B, 1C, 2A, 2B, 2C and 3A, 3B and 3C.
In addition, the All-State Meet would go from two divisions to three and the additional change would the top seven teams from each division advances to the all-state meet, as well as two additional wild card teams per division and those will be broken up to the 1A-B-C, 2A-B-C and 3A-B-C sections. Finally, the top ten individuals from non-qualifying teams in each division will also advance.
According to reports, “Schools that opt to move up would automatically be approved, while schools that want to move down need to appeal to the Tournament Management Committee. Appeals will not be heard based on a program’s success rate. Appeals will be heard based on the following factors: school type (private, urban, co-op, vocational), participation numbers and large enrollment changes.”
With indoor track, the biggest change comes from the All-State Meet, where the committee voted 13-0 in favor of changing the name of the meet to “Meet of Champions”, eliminating team championship awards. So for example, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' outdoor co-All-State Championship title in 2016 would not be celebrated, instead the individual winners and place finishers would be recognized more so.
The committee also voted 13-0 in favor of adding “super max” qualifying standards for the “Meet of Champions.” These standards will be the 12th place average from the last three All-State meets. If an athlete qualifies under these marks, he or she will not be required to participate in that event at the preceding championship.
According to Mike Moran of the Daily Hampshire Gazette, “The committee voted on several measures in regards to the qualifying standards for the five state meets. The committee voted 13-0-1 to qualify the top 36 in the 600, 1000 and mile. For all other running events, the committee voted 13-0-1 to make the standard time the average 20th place from the last three respective divisional meets (2020, 2019, 2018). The qualifying standard for relays and field events will be the average 12th place from the last three years (13-0-1 vote). The official standards will be announced later this year.
“The committee voted 15-0 to eliminate the 'Honest effort rule: Failure to participate' rule from the tournament format. The rule basically states that if an athlete is scheduled to participate in an event and does not, that athlete is prohibited from participating in any subsequent event.
“The committee voted 16-0 to keep the order of events the same from the trails to the finals. All approved alignments and format changes will be sent to the Tournament Management Committee, which will meet virtually on June 4.”
