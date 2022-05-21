BILLERICA – Last Wednesday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Track-and-Field team concluded its dual meet season by getting edged out by host Billerica, 76.5-67.5 to close the season with a 2-2 record.
On the day, Tewksbury won eight of the events, but the difference came when Billerica swept the mile, 400-meter hurdles, the 800 and won the 4x400 relay for a 32-0 swing.
Tewksbury had five individuals place in two events each but only Kyle Adams took home two firsts, in the discus and javelin, throwing 116-5 and 125-8. The other four multiple place finishes included: Ryan Cuvier, who was first in the 200 (23.7) and second in the high jump (5-10); Alex Arbogast, who was first in the 100 (10.9) and second in the long jump (18-8.50); Elijiah Acholonu, who was first in the triple jump at 38-5 and second in the 100 (11.4); and Willow Trodden, who was second in both the triple jump (37-1) and 110-meter hurdles (17.2).
The other first places came from Anthony Naghibi in the shot put (49-11.50), Will Eskenas in the two-mile (10:31.5) and the 4x100 relay team as that group had a combined time of 45.7 seconds.
Rounding out the place finishers included seconds from Jack Callahan in the pole vault (9-6), Eric Impink in the discus (111-5) and Will Humphrey in the 400 (56.2) and third places from Manny Mengata in the discus (94-4.50) and Nick DeGloria in the javelin (112-2).
On Saturday, a handful of athletes took part in the annual Andover Booster's Club Meet. Arbogast enjoyed a first place finish in the 100-meters as he was clocked at 10.86 seconds. Adams also cracked the top ten, finishing seventh in the shot put throwing 44-7 and then ninth in the discus throwing 111-03. In the discus, Naghibi was 29th at 94-07 and Mengata was 30th at 90-05 and then in the shot put, Mengata was 38th at 34-07.50 and Naghini was 39th at 33-00.
Finally, Nick Alvarado was 34th in the mile, coming across at 4:58.
This Saturday morning, Tewksbury will compete at the MVC Championship Meet to be held at the Chelmsford Middle School with pole vault and two-mile starting at 9, followed by field events at 10 and the other running events at 11.
