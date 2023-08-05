TEWKSBURY — Lydia Barnes is in a league of her own.
After being the only girl on her baseball team her whole life, Barnes has decided to pursue her passion in the oldest all-girls baseball league in the country, the Slaterettes of Pawtucket, R.I.
Girls baseball has come a long way since the 1992 film “A League of Their Own” starring Tom Hanks, and Barnes is leading the way on the national stage.
Earlier this month, Barnes was one of few members of the Slaterettes league to be selected to compete at the Baseball For All nationals at the Cal Ripken Experience in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Since 2015, the tournament has welcomed girls from all over the world to be joined by many others who share the same passion for baseball.
“There were so many girls at nationals,” said Barnes, who catches, pitches, and plays shortstop. “Every single division had at least eight teams, which is incredible. It was really cool to meet a bunch of different people.”
Barnes and her squad even earned the Baseball For All Team Hustle Award for sportsmanship among more than 50 competing teams, named after Shirley “Hustle” Burkovic, a girls baseball star who played in the AAGPBL.
Despite going 1-4 in tournament play in the 14U Minor Division, it was an eye-opening experience for Barnes to see the sport she loves is continuing to become accessible for girls just like her.
It all started earlier this year, when Slaterettes coach Cassie Froio was searching for some extra players to fill out a roster.
“Cassie made a post about it, and it was sent to my parents. From there, it was destined to happen,” Barnes said. “My parents wanted to make it happen for me and they did, so I’m really grateful for that.”
So Barnes began commuting to Pawtucket for practices and games, and she fell in love immediately. Not only does she excel at whatever position she plays, she finally feels comfortable playing the sport she loves.
“It was really important to me because it made me realize there were other (girls) around that want to play baseball,” she said. “It felt good to know that everyone else has gone through the same, (people telling) you should play softball, not baseball.”
Like Barnes, Froio values the importance of all-girls baseball. Up until she found the Slaterettes as an adult, she was among the many girls baseball players yearning to fit in with the boys.
“It’s something that is huge,” said Froio, who is also from Tewksbury. “It’s special for these girls to see that first of all you’re not the only one that has a passion for baseball instead of softball, and you can look left and right and see there’s other girls like you and feel you belong in that setting. It’s a whole different world and it’s something really special.”
On the field, Froio has seen Barnes excel amongst her peers.
“Lydia is a very good ballplayer,” she said. “She has a really good sense for the game and is very mechanically sound, but something that really separates Lydia from the rest of the group is her work ethic. Every time that she steps on the field, you can tell that she’s always trying to improve herself and really finding that one thing in her game that maybe needs a little more work. She tends to be a little more on the quiet side, but you can definitely tell that work ethic is there and that focus is there.”
While Barnes is enjoying playing competitive baseball at a high level, it’s important to her to keep one thing in mind.
“I’m just hoping to go and have fun,” said Barnes. “It’s a good group of girls, and obviously we are playing well, but we need to make sure we have fun.”
Barnes and the Slaterettes will continue their summer tournament schedule in Long Island at the end of August.
If you are interested in learning more about all girls baseball programs, please reach out to Cassie Froio at cassfroio@gmail.com.
