DRACUT – Although it wasn't their best performance, and the team is still shorthanded with injuries and sicknesses, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Track-and-Field team edged out Chelmsford, 75-70, in a Merrimack Valley Conference dual meet held last Thursday at the new beautiful Dracut High facility.
The win puts Tewksbury at 2-1 on the season and they have one league meet left against Billerica, which was held on Wednesday and results weren't known as of presstime.
“Overall we had a number of performances which weren't our best,” said head coach Scott Wilson. “I would love to roll out a full roster, but we continue to be struck by the injury bug and I am proud of the other athletes who are doing their best to fill those gaps.”
While the meet was originally scheduled for last Wednesday, it was moved to Thursday because of the inclement weather, however, one event, the pole vault, had to be moved with Tewksbury jumping Friday and Chelmsford competed on Friday. At that conclusion of Thursday's meet, Tewksbury was ahead 69-67.
Both Mason Veits and Jack Callahan pulled out the victory, taking first and third, respectively, both clearing 8-3. Their six points gave the Redmen the five-point win. In addition, Veits picked up a third place in the 400-meter hurdles (7.20) and Callahan was third in the long jump (17-1.50).
Seven other individuals placed in two individual events each. Alex Arbogast won both the 100 (10.7) and 200 (23.1), Will Eskenas was first in the mile (4:56.0) and second in the 800 (2:10.8), Will Humphrey was back in the line-up and he took first in the 400 (56.0) and second in the javelin throwing 116-6, Elijah Acholonu was first in the triple jump (41-2.50) and second in the 100-meters (11.5), Ryan Cuvier was first in the high jump (5-6) and second in the 200 (23.9), Nick Alvarado was first in the 800 (2:10.2) and second in the two-mile (11:33.5) and finally, Willow Trodden was second in both the triple jump (37-8.25) and 110-meter hurdles (17.9).
Wilson said that he believes there's several events that need immediate improvement.
“In the high jump, we finished with a disappointing first and third. Ryan Cuvier is back and he cleared 5-6 and Jerry Kerkeland cleared 5-4, but both of them have so much more ability to get higher,” he said. “The long jump is another area that we didn't do our best. Alex Arbogast faulted on three straight jumps and got zero points. Thankfully, Jack Callahan had his best jump and secured third place. We also left points on the board with the shot put. Anthony Naghibi stepped up and grabbed third place which were some very important points.”
While Tewksbury struggled in some events, several athletes also emerged with some big-time performances.
“In the triple jump, Elijah Acholonu jumped a new personal record of 41-2.50 with a little focus and practice he could easily touch 44 feet. Willow secured second with a jump of 37-8.25, though he is hungry for more,” said the coach.
The other first place came form Kyle Adams in the javelin, as he threw 146-2. The other second place came from Eric Impink, who threw 119-11 in the discus. Rounding out the scoring with thirds included Kerkeland in the high jump, Naghibi in the shot put, Ben Sharpe in the two-mile (12:48) and Alek Cranston in the 400 (57.6).
Wilson said that volunteer coach Shaylee Puleo deserves a lot of credit as she helped three new jumpers achieve personal bests in the pole vault, but added that he needs to bring more to the table as a coach.
“I need to do a better job. We need better focus, more fight and people willing to leave it all on the line for their team. We got the win, but will face a tough Billerica team this week so we need to improve in just about every area,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.