Tom Morin had just graduated from Tewksbury Memorial High School when his dad Robert, an electrician at Raytheon, died in a work related accident. Robert Morin was just 47-years-old.
It was a very dark time for a teenager already wise beyond his years thanks to his days spent on the football and baseball fields in Tewksbury. Morin played on some very bad teams and championship teams at TMHS. His senior season the TMHS football team won only one game as Morin tried to stem the tide of losing with solid play at running back and defensive end.
As a junior Morin and the Redmen won just two games. Morin was selected a captain and arguably the best player on that 1974 squad.
Just one year earlier Tom experienced the exhilaration that goes with winning a baseball championship. He was one of the best right handed pitchers in the Merrimack Valley Conference as he played for John Perreault and Dave Mullen, two of his favorite coaches at the high school. That baseball season Tewksbury pitching consisted of Morin and ace lefthander Gary Jenkins.
Morin is a self-proclaimed “gypsy” — moving from Tewksbury to New Hampshire until he lived with his brother in Savannah, Georgia and finally in Fairfax, Virginia where he lives now. The 66-year-old TMHS grad (Class of 1974) remembers the teams that he played on. Both the good and the bad. The baseball experience was filled with talented teammates and whole lot of fun.
Tom played with quality people like Jenkins, Ron Magee, Joe Lewis and John Bacheller — just to name a few. The football team struggled, but there were plenty of fine players who deserved much better. People like Jerry McCarthy, Mike King, Neil O’Connor, Dave Smith, Steve Looney and Steve Flagg. The good and the bad experiences were just as important to young Tom’s growth. Those times spent winning and losing would come in handy for Morin later in life.
After high school Tom attended UMass/Amherst in 1974-75 before a three year stint in the Navy based in Charleston, South Carolina. After the Navy, Tom found himself back in Tewksbury working for Flagg in framing/construction. Ironically, like his father, it was an accident that changed the path of Morin’s life journey when he fell off a roof and shattered a knee. Those high school lessons in winning and losing led Tom to acknowledge the fact that his roofing days were probably over. He needed to learn a trade. The reeducation program at Northern Essex Community College would prove to be invaluable. Soon Morin would have what turned into his life’s work as a respiratory therapist.
Morin was “Tewksbury Tough” long before anyone in town knew what that really meant. In fact, it was Tom Morin that helped to define what that phrase was all about. He was never afraid to lower the boom as a football running back, and definitely always willing to deal out a close shave to any batter crowding the plate. Morin talks about his life now far from his days on the fields in Tewksbury.
“I’ve been working as a respiratory therapist since 1993 at many acute care hospitals and rehabs throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. I was married for 33 years and raised a family in Derry, New Hampshire. I’ve been back to Tewksbury a lot, since I married a local girl. It was a dark time in my life when I fell off that roof years ago. I had kids at the time and I got through it. I’ve got two great kids (Joe and Michelle) and two great grandkids — Leo and Juni, ages two and four.”
These days Morin rests and gets ready to rehab a recent knee transplant. He’s got family to support him in yet another challenge. Morin is single now, but counts his brothers Stephen (69) and Mark (62) as some of the main spokes in his wheel of support. He looks back at his Tewksbury awards like the Charles Hazel Award and years spent at the Ted Williams Baseball Camp with great pride. He played baseball for four summers at the Ted Williams Baseball Camp. He says that those years led to success in Babe Ruth leagues at TMHS.
With those happy experiences came the later-in-life stuff that would knock lesser men right to their knees. Tom was on the front lines of the COVID pandemic in Georgia and saw things that he obviously still thinks about and deals with.
“I’ve seen a lot of very sick people,” says Morin, cane in hand with his stitches still fresh from his October 10 surgery. “A lot of them didn’t recover. There was a lot of COVID in the South.”
Morin says he is limping around at the moment. But he will be back strong soon. You can count on it. His mother Theresa lived to be 82 after her husband tragically died. She persevered, as will her son. Tom learned those life lessons well. There are winning and losing moments in life. Thankfully we’ve got people like Tom Morin around to lead by example.
