ROXBURY – On Thursday afternoon, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls Indoor Track-and-Field team competed in the Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet. A total of 31 teams scored at least one point in the meet, including the Redmen, who finished with three, leading to the 29th place finish.
The three points came from the 4x200 relay team of Kimsan Nguyen, Carrina Barron, Cassidy Paige and Noelia Cura, who had a combined time of 1:52.24, coming out of the unseeded heat and that was good for sixth place overall.
“That relay team all came together kind of at the last minute. We didn't know if Cassidy Paige would be able to run or not because she got injured last week at the MVC Meet,” explained head coach Fran Cusick. “She was dealing with a quad issue and she was kind of able to get back into it for a couple of days of practice and we said 'alright she is good to go' so it ended up working out for us. I was happy with their overall performance.”
Cura was also 15th in the high jump clearing 4-8 and 20th in the 55-meter dash at 7.88 seconds. Nguyen was also 12th in the 300 at 44.64 seconds and Barron was 27th in the dash at 7.97 seconds.
The other competitors included Molly Cremin finishing 14th in the two-mile at 12:45.86, Maci Chapman taking 16th in the mile at 5:48.47 and then in the shot put Victoria Allen was 16th at 29-03.50 and Ava Piccolo was 21st at 27-05.25.
Finally the 4x400 relay team of Charlotte Morriss, Ranai Elouahi, Maisan Nguyen and Madison Forgione, who finished 13th at 4:36.65.
“I thought we handled the end of this season pretty well. It's a long season indoors, in tough weather conditions and we're trying to train them in hallways and parking lots. It's not always the best presentation of track. I'm very happy with the kids for sticking with it. I thought we had a good season overall,” said Cusick.
