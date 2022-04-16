WOBURN — With four games now behind them, the Tewksbury Lacrosse team has settled into a troubling win-loss pattern. The Redmen handily defeated Lowell in the season opener, fell hard to Andover, rallied late to overcome a stubborn Haverhill, and wrapped up the quartet on Monday afternoon with a one-sided 15-8 loss to Woburn.
While there’s no question that Tewksbury is vastly improved over last year, which featured a single win and a number of double-digit defeats, the Redmen thus far have fallen short of their potential.
“I think we’ve been getting too high after wins and too low following losses,” said second-year coach Anthony Pontes. “We should be staying neutral. We win a tough game, like we did with Haverhill, and then we come into the next game thinking we have it in our back pocket. Instead, after both of our wins, we’ve come out flat and gotten behind early.”
This was the case in Monday’s clash with non-league opponent Woburn. The 1-2 Tanners, fresh off back-to-back losses to Melrose and North Reading, took out their frustrations on a Tewksbury squad that was unable to resolve defensive shortcomings. An opportunistic Woburn club amassed a 6-2 first quarter advantage over the visitors, including 4 goals from Ryan Conners.
“We struggled with matching up and we weren’t sliding as well as I would’ve liked,” said Pontes. “Not to make excuses, but we were missing key players on both sides of the ball and that had an impact on the end result today.”
Goal scorers for the Redmen included Daniel Fleming, who notched a hat trick. With less than a minute elapsed and Tewksbury trailing 1-0, Fleming beat Woburn goalie Jason English for an equalizer off the fast break. Woburn quickly reclaimed the lead, 2-1, but Redmen co-captain Jason Cooke reeled them back with a hard-fought goal at 7:51 of the first. Just when observers thought this game might turn into a dogfight, Woburn tallied four unanswered to solidify a commanding lead.
Tewksbury would go on to score a respectable 4 goals in the second half, including one from Drew Rennell, and a hat trick from Braydon Aylward, who found his range down the stretch. But it was to no avail as the Tanners answered with 7 of their own to put it away.
In last Friday night’s meeting at Doucette, Tewksbury rallied with four in the fourth quarter to edge a surprising Haverhill club, 8-7.
Tied at 4 after three quarters, Tewksbury fell behind several minutes into the fourth. Redmen midfielder Sean Lane had seen enough and on an individual effort, scored back-to-back goals a minute apart to recapture the lead, 6-5.
“I’ve been expecting Sean Lane to become an important part of our offense this year,” said Pontes. “He has a great shot – I’ve seen it in practice. Before the game, I told him I was sick of putting a zero next to his name on the scoresheet and expected him to put up a few goals today.”
The Hillies refused to go quietly, however. After Cooke added an insurance goal to make it 7-5, Haverhill’s top-scorer Ty Lescord cut the deficit with 2:09 left. Not a moment too soon, Tewksbury’s Tyler Barnes answered with his first-ever varsity goal, stretching the lead back to a pair. In hindsight, Barnes late offense proved huge as Haverhill scored again with 1:23 remaining. The Hillies won the face-off and got the ball to Lescord who attacked and fired at Redmen goalie Skyler Schieding, who came up with the save of his young career.
“This win goes to Skyler,” said Pontes, who was understandably elated to hold on for the second win of the season. “He stood on his head today. If we did not have Skyler in the net for us, we would not have won this game.”
Looking ahead, Pontes has nearly a full week to clean up some of the issues that continue to plague his team. That would include face-offs and penalties. Facing Haverhill, the Redmen won 8-of-14 draws but moving on to Woburn, only claimed 6-of-15.
And penalties have played a role in the defeats, and put on a damper on wins. In the game with Haverhill, for instance, Tewksbury lost the services of its top player in Caden Connors, who was ejected before the half. On the flip side, the Redmen controlled their emotions facing Woburn and earned the lion’s share of man-advantage situations but were unable to convert.
“We have been taking more than our fair share of dumb penalties,” admitted Pontes. “We tend to throw checks that we don’t need to throw, some from behind. We spend too much time a man down. And losing Caden in the Haverhill game definitely bought us down for a little bit. We need to clean up a few things, like face-offs. In our favor is the next week. We don’t play again until next Wednesday which gives us a solid week of practice. We intend to put it to good use.”
Tewksbury hosts non-league opponent Bedford on Wednesday, April 20th at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.