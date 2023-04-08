TEWKSBURY– In the Merrimack Valley Conference, every contest throughout a season is a battle from start to finish. The Tewksbury High School girls lacrosse team has grown accustomed to that testament, facing fierce competition on a game to game basis.
With a 5-15 showing last season, head coach Erin Murphy is optimistic that her squad can build on that win total despite the strong opposition.
“We’re hoping to maintain that level of wins if not hopefully improve on it,” she said. “We do face a lot of tough competition in the Merrimack Valley, those D1 teams are incredibly challenging. We have some new non-league games and we’re hoping to be really competitive in those.”
In the final edition of the 2022 season MIAA power rankings, the Redmen sat at 37, five spots out of a postseason berth. With non-league opponents on the slate for this season such as Medford, Wilmington, Bedford, North Reading, and Wakefield, Tewksbury has an opportunity to boost their win column in some out of conference matchups.
“I would love to be in the playoffs,” said Murphy. “We were only about three spots away last year, so I think if we can get a couple more wins in the MVC II teams that would probably get us there.”
With a handful of seniors lost to graduation, the Redmen are relying on some new faces to make their mark on both sides of the field, starting at goalie. After Michelle Kusmaul was between the pipes for four seasons, senior Nikole Gosse has stepped in to fill that absence.
“I’ve noticed Nikole’s confidence is good, which is nice because in a goalie that’s what you need and we did have the same goalie for the last four years,” said Murphy. “So having somebody who isn’t scared to be in there and is stepping up is really nice.”
Along with Gosse, freshman Lydia Barnes is taking reps at the goalie position with hopes to become the starting goalie for the years to come.
“She’s been doing really well in practice as well as Lydia Barnes, they’re going to be splitting some minutes in goal trying to prepare Lydia for the next couple of years,” Murphy said.
In front of Gosse and Barnes, Murphy is applying a heavy emphasis on team defense. With the offensive skill displayed across the MVC, Murphy knows how important it is to take pride in keeping the ball out of their net.
“We do get a lot of defensive minutes in those games, so just making sure we’re doing our basics, just being loud and communicating and focusing on the things we can control (is important),” she said. “Our voices, and sliding on defense to try to minimize what we can against some of those top competitors (is important).”
While the Redmen will be without senior captain Victoria Catanzano due to an injury from the basketball season, Murphy is excited to see what her young defensive core can accomplish this season.
“Defensively, we did lose Victoria Catanzano to an injury, so that is a big loss,” said Murphy. “We have a couple younger faces who are going to hopefully be big for us.”
Anchored by senior Abby Mahoney, the Redmen defense will feature Sarah Doherty, along with promising newcomers Emma Giordano, Maddie Duggan, and Kallie Frechette.
The offense will be led by senior captain Jamie Constantino, Paige Crowley, and Emily Picher.
“Offensively, captain Jamie Constantino will probably be one of our top goal scorers along with sophomores Paige Crowley and Emily Picher,” said Murphy. “All three will have midfield and attack minutes all with good stick control and just an overall solid presence on the field.”
Murphy has also noticed vast improvement in her attack due to their off-season work and preparation.
“We did have a good amount of girls play in the off-season, so some of my attack players like Reilley Whalen, Ava Nordbruch, you can see them improving and their confidence at practice has been really nice.”
The Redmen offense will also rely on attackmen Kat Schille, Skylar Auth, Julia Moura, Addy Tanguay, and Alivia Ronan, along with midfielders Riley Sheehan and Mackenzie Hickey.
As the Redmen prepare for their season opener with league rival Lowell this week, Murphy knows her players are ready to compete.
“Right now it’s really good spirits at practice, the girls are excited to be there,” said Murphy. “They’re working hard and hopefully with a positive attitude we’ll get some more wins this year.”
