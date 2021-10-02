Ten years ago, in 2011, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Volleyball team captured the program’s first ever Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 Championship. The team includes: Top row from left, Melissa Cordwell, Sam Laferriere, Jen Iannacci and Alyson Mulloy; Middle row from left: Kelli Sugrue, Courtney Downing, Shannon Shikles and Lindsey McQuesten. Bottom row from left, Alina Rosmarinofski, Jess Bridle, Allie Luppi, Liz McVey and Grace Carew. Missing from photo: Tiffanie Marsh. (file photo).