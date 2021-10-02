Last week, the Town Crier started a new series featuring archive anniversary stories on TMHS Fall Varsity league championship teams beginning with the 1986 Boys Soccer team. This week we take a look at the 2011 TMHS Volleyball team which won its first league title in program history.
The story first appeared in the November 2, 2011 edition of the Town Crier.
TEWKSBURY — A historical season — there’s no other way to put it.
On Tuesday night, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Volleyball team captured the program’s first ever Merrimack Valley Conference Championship of any kind. The Redmen swept Dracut 3-0 during MVC Volleyball night in Lawrence, which was enough to take first place in the MVC Division 2 standings, beating out Notre Dame Academy. Tewksbury finished the regular season with a 14-4 record, including a 10-4 MVC mark and a 7-1 record against MVC Division 2 schools. Notre Dame Academy finished 7-6 in the MVC and 7-1 against Division 2, thus Tewksbury gets the nod for having a better overall league record.
“It is certainly is pretty cool,” said head coach Jim Ray. “It’s the first ever Division 2 title in the school’s history and we’ve been talking about going after this all season long. I think defeating Chelmsford earlier in the year was huge for us, and playing in the Holyoke tournament was also big because we got to explore volleyball more and we really bonded as a team. But now after (Tuesday’s) win, we’re going to have a banner put up in the gym for the first time, and it’s tremendous because I really do have a fantastic group of ladies.”
The great news didn’t stop with the win over Dracut and the MVC Division 2 Championship victory. Later on during the Volleyball night festivities, it was announced that Ray was named the MVC Coach of the Year for the second straight year, senior Allie Luppi was named the MVC Division 2 Player of the Year, and teammates Alina Rosmarinofski, Liz McVey, Jess Bridle and Kelli Sugrue were all named MVC All-Stars.
In addition, on Wednesday afternoon, the Redmen also found out that it was the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Division 1 North sectional tournament will play the winner of Haverhill/North Andover in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday night at the TMHS Gymnasium beginning at 7:00 pm. The Redmen received a first round bye.
Tewksbury defeated Haverhill twice this season and North Andover once in a non-league battle back in early September.
“North Andover is coming into the MVC next year so that’s why we scheduled them for a non-league game earlier this season,” said Ray. “When we beat them, I thought they were a very good team and from what I know they have improved a lot since then. I think if we face them on Tuesday, it’s going to be a very tough match-up.”
Last year Tewksbury qualified for the Division 1 North tournament and defeated Peabody at home in the first round before losing in the quarterfinals to Andover. That was the team’s first tournament appearance since 2005 when Ray was an assistant coach under Kerry Lane, who guided the team to a first round win over Lexington before losing to Andover again in the quarterfinals.
“Let’s go to Division 2 and avoid Andover,” Ray said with a big laugh. “The road in Division 1 North goes through Andover and Central Catholic. They are the two most dominating teams in the area. We played both of those teams very tough but we lost to both 3-0. I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves and prepare to face Andover in the semi-finals because we have to take it one game at a time. We have to prepare for the first team we face whether it be Haverhill or North Andover and be ready for that challenge.”
This will be the program’s third state tournament appearance in the last 15 years or so, making it one time before in the late 1990s, however, it’s again the first time ever that the Redmen can say they are MVC Division 2 champions.
“During the Dracut game I called a time out and I told the girls that Dracut isn’t going to roll over and hand us the league championship,” said Ray. “And that the Tewksbury girls had to go out and earn it. Dracut was giving us some problems with their hitting and with their defense in all three sets. They also had some very good serves that gave us some problems and kept us off balance. So we had to realize that Dracut wasn’t going to roll over. That’s when we had our setters Liz McVey and Jess Bridle do their thing — they executed the plays. They went to the back row players, setting them up nicely and let the hitters do their jobs.”
Tewksbury came away with the 3-0 sweep winning 25-20, 25-20 and 25-16. Luppi finished the night with ten kills and eight digs, Rosmarinofski had nine kills and three digs, Sugrue added six kills, four blocks for points and four service points, while Jenn Iannacci chipped in with three blocks for points. McVey finished with an eyepopping 16 assists and Bridle added six.
“Liz has become very effective using her left hand, and in this game she just kept giving the ball to the hitters letting them pound away,” said Ray.
A few hours after the completion of that game, the MVC announced its All-League and All-Star players and Luppi was named the Division 2 Player of the Year, which comes a year after earning All-Conference honors as a junior.
“After every game I’m always asked ‘who is number 16, who is number 16’, so there’s something about Allie, something about the way she works so well on the court, how she has great court presence, how she reads hitters and instinctively gets to the ball before it’s being attacked, or just the way she hustles after everything, Allie just has this presence about her on the court that everyone notices,” said Ray. “She’s not afraid to hit the floor. She’s very quick, she’s an incredibly hard worker and she’s also quite the leader. She’s very articulate the way she addresses the team and she cares so much about her teammates and this program.
“All I ever get is ‘who is number 16’. And while Allie is a tremendous player, Alina, Kelli, Liz and Jess are just as important. One person doesn’t make up a team, it’s just that Allie does some things that others can’t do, and her stats are above the others.”
