TEWKSBURY – Last Wednesday night, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys hockey team ended in a 4-4 tie with Lowell. The game then went to a four-minute overtime period with Tewksbury scoring a goal to come out on top, but for overal record, it goes down as a tie.
The one point gives the Redmen a record of 12-4-3 and the team has two games left on the regular season schedule, both home against Haverhill on Wednesday night with results not known as of presstime and Thursday afternoon at 1 pm against Wilmington.
Those two games are going to play a very important role on where the Redmen get seeded in the upcoming Division 2 North Sectional bracket. As of Tuesday afternoon, 15 teams have qualified for the tournament and Winthrop could make it 16 if they get three points in its last two games. Many of the teams in the bracket have one or two games left.
Again as of Tuesday afternoon, Tewksbury is currently the No. 5 ranked team, behind Masconomet (16-2-1), Lincoln-Sudbury (16-3-1), Triton Regional (14-4-1) and Marblehead (13-3-4), while, North Andover, Everett, Boston Latin, Gloucester, Lynnfield, Wakefield, Wilmington, North Reading, Danvers and Stoneham follow. If Winthrop gets in, they would slide in front of Stoneham at No. 15.
If the tournament started on Tuesday morning, Tewksbury would play Wilmington in the first round. Seedings will be announced on Friday and most likely first round games will be played on Tuesday or Wednesday and most likely at either the Woburn/Stoneham/Chelmsford or Watertown arenas.
Things will most certanly change from Tuesday to Friday. Marblehead had a big game against North Reading on Tuesday night and the outcome of that game along with the two for the Redmen could determine seends three and four, therefore if Tewksbury moves up or down, they could possibly face Wakefield, North Reading or Danvers.
Last year, Tewksbury entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed and defeated the No. 10 seed Lynnfield, 2-1, in overtime, the No. 2 seed Lincoln-Sudbury, 2-1 in double-overtime, the No. 14 seed Danvers, 4-1 and then the No. 4 seed Boston Latin, 6-4, to capture the Division 2 North Sectional Title. From there the Redmen advanced to the state final, losing to Canton, 6-2.
In the tie with Lowell, four different players scored goals, John Beatrice, Jason Cooke, Caden Connors and Asa DeRoche, while assists went to Kyle Morris (2), DeRoche, Cole Stone, Sean Lane and Thomas Barbati. In overtime, Cooke scored the goal on assists to Will O'Keefe and Connors.
GIRLS HOOP
On Friday night, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team closed out its regular season with a 45-25 victory over Lawrence to finish at 11-9.
The Redmen have once again qualified for the state tournament and the pairings will also come out on Friday with games most likely starting next Wednesday or Thursday.
It appears as if 12 teams have qualified for the Division 2 North Tournament and as of Tuesday night the seeds would consist of Pentucket, Marblehead, Saugus, Wilmington, Burlington, North Reading, Newburyport, Danvers, Tewksbury, Hamilton-Wenham, Somerville and Dracut.
Lynn Classical could qualify but would need to be an excellent Everett team. If Classical gets in, they would slide to the No. 11 spot.
A handful of teams still have a game to play so that will change things up a bit, but regardless of outcomes of other games, Tewksbury and Hamilton-Wenham, and possibly Danvers if they beat North Reading in their last would be in a coin flip to determine their two spots.
If 12 teams get in and Tewksbury ends up as the No. 9 seed, the Redmen would face the No. 8 seed, mostly likely Danvers or Newburyport and if they win that, would play Pentucket again.
If Tewksbury slides to the No. 10 seed, they would face the No. 7 seed, most likely North Reading/Newburyport/North Reading and a win there would put them against Marblehead.
