WESTFORD — With the start of the school year and the start of golf season right around the corner, Tewksbury High junior Anthony Pecci will be looking to help the Redmen Golf team defend the MVC Division 2 championship they won a year ago.
Pecci will be one of the players counted on most to lead the Redmen after an outstanding sophomore season last year, and he looks ready to fill that role. While nothing is guaranteed, Pecci certainly tuned up for the season in great style on Monday, beating out a highly competitive field to take home the 16-18 Division championship at the Junior City Golf Tournament held at Nabnasset Lake Country Club.
Pecci, of Long Meadow Golf Club, fired a 77 to win by one stroke over Justin Sterin and Matt Walsh, while Matt Asselin shot a 79 and Ben Asselin shot an 80.
With this being his first time playing in the City Tournament, Pecci, a junior, knew it would not be easy to come away with a victory, but he was also confident that he had what it takes to win.
“Going into it I had the win in the back of my mind so my confidence was high I knew I had a chance to win,” Pecci said. “I knew a lot of good golfers play in this tournament so I knew it would be neck and neck on the leaderboard.”
And that it certainly was, with the outcome not decided until the final hole. And while that did not go exactly as Pecci had planned with a bogey on the last hole, he had done enough throughout the rest of the day to stay atop the leaderboard.
“It didn’t end the way I wanted to but my finish on the last hole with a bogey was good enough to seal the win,” Pecci said. “I was relatively happy with my score I knew I could have shot lower like I have done this summer but if I’m in the 70’s I won’t complain.”
Someone else who won’t complain if Pecci puts up a lot more scores in the 70’s this season is Tewksbury High Golf coach Jim Sullivan, who could not have been happier for his potential future star player.
“Anthony’s a determined, hard working, committed and quiet player, who is really focused on improving each time out,” Sullivan said. “He represents what our program is about and strives for, which is having players that are really committed to being the best they can be!
“We have great expectation for him coming into this season, as does he. As of this moment, it really looks like he’ll be our number one player and it’s great to see him playing as well as he is. I’m really excited for Anthony, he’s really made a commitment to play in more competitive situations and tournaments this offseason and summer.”
In addition to playing very well, Pecci also played a very smart round of golf, tailoring his game to meet the rigors of the Nabnasset course.
“Nabnasset is a short tight course, it’s all target golf,” Pecci said. “There is not much room for error. I enjoyed playing it as fitted my long game, allowing me to be within 100 yards for most of the par 4’s.”
With this big win behind him, Pecci will now turn his focus towards the Tewksbury High Golf team and the season ahead. While Sullivan has high expectations for Pecci, Pecci has those same high expectations for himself and his teammates.
“This is a big confidence booster going into high school golf in a couple weeks,” Pecci said. “Losing a lot of seniors is tough but I need to keep that confidence up and continue it throughout the season.”
